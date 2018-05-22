Intelivideo Announces Three New Board Members

"All three of our newest Board members are experienced operators and business leaders in the broader technology space with some specific domain expertise in new media and video," said Matt Given, CEO. "They're each uniquely qualified and bring a passion for our mission to the company. Intelivideo will simply be a better company with them on our team."

Peter Markham is a Managing Director at TMT Capital, a New York-based strategic advisory and value creation firm focused on the corporate and private equity markets. Markham has a distinguished track record in the new media and broadcasting segments with roles as CEO and Chairman of trend-setting companies in the Direct-to-Consumer and OTT TV movements. He is an adjunct faculty member in NYU's MBA program (where he earned an MBA), lectures at the London Business School and is a graduate of Clemson University where he serves on the Spiro Institute for Entrepreneurship Board of Directors.

Ben Wright of San Francisco, CA, has a series of operational and leadership roles with new media companies including, most recently IAC Publishing where he was SVP of Strategy and Operations, Ask.com, Trada and Yahoo. He has also served as a strategy consultant with technology and content companies in the Bay area and around the world. Wright has excelled at roles that have been both strategic and roll-your-sleeves up operational. He is a graduate of Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom.

Vijay Bangaru of Boulder, CO, currently serves as the Senior Director of Software Development at the Public Cloud division of Oracle. Bangaru is a seasoned technology executive who has launched products and massive scale technology to hundreds of millions of users. He has a record of success in building and leading successful engineering and cross-discipline teams. His experience includes product leadership for Google Drive and a major overhaul of Google Search, key member of the turn-around team at MapQuest, and technical leadership on file systems at Microsoft. Bangaru also served as the CEO of Splick.it, an early stage mobile commerce company and serves on the Board of Directors of several early stage companies including Arryved, Storyvine and Windward Studios.

The Board of Directors is completed by Scott Heinemann, COO and CFO, and Matt Given CEO. Founders Brad Brown and Monty Sooter serve as Advisors to the Board.

About Intelivideo

Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) platform that enables businesses to launch and build Video On Demand channels for the secure streaming or download from almost any device. Established in 2014, Intelivideo is an industry and thought leader in the emerging OTT (Over the Top) category with successful launches across multiple segments including health and fitness, coaching, documentaries and niche content. Intelivideo is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

For more information about Intelivideo call 720-379-6150 or visit www.intelivideo.com.

