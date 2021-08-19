Intelivideo Named by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo -- a video on demand (VOD), livestreaming and digital technology platform for the fitness, health and wellness industry -- announced today its ranking in the top 1,000 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Ranked No. 766, Intelivideo finds itself on the list for the first time since the company's 2013 inception, demonstrating the significant impact the platform is making on global fitness following an extremely difficult year. Intelivideo worked hard to help owners and operators respond to the continued push from fitness members to implement a hybrid fitness model combining both in-club and digital fitness options.

"We are extremely honored to have been recognized by Inc. 5000 for our accelerated business growth and innovation, especially during such an unprecedented time," said Adam Zeitsiff, Intelivideo President and CEO. "The fitness industry was gravely impacted by the pandemic, and the Intelivideo team worked hard to cultivate and expedite our cutting-edge technology. Our platform provides gym and studio members with a positive hybrid health and wellness experience during a time when the physical fitness landscape was forced to change. We could not be more proud of what we were able to accomplish and look forward to Intelivideo's continued growth."

The annual Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, with median revenue reaching $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which was available on newsstands on August 20.

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a video on demand (VOD), livestreaming and digital technology platform for fitness operators, college and universities, and wellness providers. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with leaders in these industries to deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to their members. The platform's end-to-end solution helps operators build a successful hybrid digital offering to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them differentiate themselves from disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

