Intelivideo Names Adam Zeitsiff President and CEO

"As an operator in the health and fitness space, I've long admired Adam's vision to use technology to enhance member experiences and make for better business," said Given. "Intelivideo's clients and their members will undoubtedly benefit from Adam's focus on hybridization, which revolves around marrying the in-club with the digital fitness experience. Under Adam's leadership, I'm confident the best is yet to come for Intelivideo as a trusted partner to our clients, as a great company to work for and as a solid investment opportunity."

The news of Zeitsiff joining the Intelivideo team comes at a time of high demand for VOD services. Intelivideo experienced significant growth in recent months, with highlights including:

Active subscribers up 322% with some individual clients seeing more than 500% subscriber base growth;

Average daily bandwidth consumption maintained a 316% increase compared to pre-pandemic data;

Minutes of video uploaded to the platform increased by 567% in three months.

Zeitsiff brings nearly 25 years of experience in the areas of technology, fitness and business leadership to Intelivideo. In addition to his specialties in managing and accelerating global operations and business expansion, Zeitsiff has a proven track record of effectively implementing digital innovations in organizations including Gold's Gym, Smoothie King, Jonas Fitness and more.

"The hybridization of brick-and-mortar businesses with digital innovation, particularly in the fitness space, is something I've been passionate about and advocating for throughout my entire career," said Zeitsiff. "I am honored to be joining Intelivideo's technology-driven team in the mission of enabling gyms and health clubs to develop high-quality digital video presences, a business model which is more relevant than ever in today's marketplace. I'm eager to hit the ground running in the continued growth and evolution of this organization and its state-of-the-art digital solutions in the fitness and wellness industry."

For more information about Intelivideo's video on demand (VOD) and digital technology services for gyms and health clubs, please visit https://www.intelivideo.com.

About Intelivideo

Established in 2014, Intelivideo is a video on demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with the fitness industry to help deliver premium on-demand and live streaming experiences to clients' member bases. The platform's end-to-end solution helps clubs build a successful subscription video on demand (SVOD) business to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, which then helps them compete with disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local fashion.

SOURCE Intelivideo

Related Links

https://www.intelivideo.com

