IntellaSphere Announces Agency Offering and Expanded Leadership Team

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaSphere's Brand Affinity Marketing System, an all-in-one digital marketing solution which helps businesses turn their supporters into active brand promoters, has released a multi-account agency edition.

"While we already deliver a single-brand marketing solution for businesses," explained Bruce Worrall, CEO of IntellaSphere, "agencies and marketing services asked for an easier way to manage multiple accounts to support their clients." The new Brand Affinity Marketing System Agency Edition starts at $299/month for up to six business brands.

An affiliate sales program, in partnership with AvantLink, is now available to pay marketers a generous sales commission when their site visitors and clients sign up for IntellaSphere's marketing system.

IntellaSphere has rapidly expanded its resources and leadership team.

To meet demand, the company has agreed in principle to acquire Edgytal, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency serving U.S, Canadian and Indian clients. "We're pleased to join forces and support IntellaSphere's growth," said Aditya Mehta, Managing Director of Edgytal.

Along with Edgytal resources, four key executives joined founders Bruce Worrall and Vijay Masina on the management team.

Debby Richman , Chief Marketing Officer, brings experience driving digital growth at Overstock.com, About.com and LookSmart.

Shane Bornstein, VP Marketing Solutions, served as GM at YP.com and led sales at Local Metro Leads, BattleCat, FiveStars and Verizon Information Services.

Aditya Mehta, VP Business Development, joins from Edgytal. Earlier he was CEO at TipStop and House-This.com, and Head of Retail Business at Asit Mehta Investments. He earned his MBA from the London Business School.

Tom Virgin, Chief Financial Officer, has scaled public and private companies at Hipcricket, Talyst, WizKids and served as SVP/Controller at Seafirst Bank.

IntellaSphere's Board of Directors includes Colleen Brown and Ivan Braiker. Brown has served as CEO, Fisher Communications; SVP, A.H. Belo; and Chairman, American Apparel, and is currently founder of Marca Global. Braiker previously served as CEO at Hipcricket and Ominto, President at Northwest Broadcasting and Olympia Broadcasting, and Chairman of Vega Performance Marketing.

About IntellaSphere: IntellaSphere helps businesses market more effectively using a socially collaborative approach. Our Brand Affinity Marketing System builds brand awareness and recognition with your prospects and strengthens brand loyalty with your customers. It's an all-in-one service that's simple, affordable and effective. More at IntellaSphere.com

