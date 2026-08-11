IntellaTriage Earns Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition Following Another Year of Growth

Company doubled census across triage programs in 2025 while maintaining a 37-second average speed-to-nurse.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations, today announced its fourth consecutive appearance Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

IntellaTriage ranked in the top 38% of companies nationwide and No. 32 in the Nashville region. The recognition follows another year of significant operating growth for the company. In 2025, IntellaTriage added new provider partners while expanding alongside existing clients, doubling census across its triage programs while maintaining an average speed-to-nurse of 37 seconds.

The growth has occurred as hospice and home health organizations increasingly look for ways to expand clinical capacity without placing additional on-call demands on field nurses. IntellaTriage's model connects patients and caregivers directly with licensed nurses, supported by provider-specific clinical protocols, integrated workflows, and technology designed to enable consistent triage at scale. The company has demonstrated the ability to grow within long-standing provider relationships, having previously reported gross client retention above 95% and net client retention above 110% over a three-year period, reflecting both client continuity and expansion among existing provider partners.

"Our growth reflects a fundamental need in home-based care: providers must give patients timely access to clinical support around the clock without adding to the burden on already stretched field nurses," said Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage. "In 2025, we doubled census across our triage programs while maintaining an average speed-to-nurse of 37 seconds. Four consecutive Inc. 5000 appearances reflect the consistency of that execution, but I'm most proud of the nurses and team members whose commitment to quality make access to clinical judgment, compassion, and consistent patient care possible at scale."

The fourth consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition underscores IntellaTriage's continued investment in its clinical workforce, operating processes, and underlying technology, including its proprietary IntellaHub platform and integrations designed to simplify documentation and communication between triage nurses and provider care teams.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in post-acute care, the company delivers expert, compassionate care when patients need it most, while reducing the burden on field clinicians and improving nurse retention.

Through specialized triage nurses, provider-specific clinical protocols, integrated technology and operational data, IntellaTriage helps healthcare organizations extend clinical capacity while maintaining a human connection at critical moments of care. Learn more at intellatriage.com.

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SOURCE IntellaTriage