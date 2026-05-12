IntellaTriage Honors Triage Nurse Wina Hanselman for Excellence in Patient Care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations, has named Triage Nurse Wina Hanselman, LPN, as its 2025 Nurse of the Year.

The annual recognition honors the IntellaTriage nurse who most strongly exemplifies the organization's core values in their everyday work and interactions with patients and their families. The award is based on a combination of performance metrics, peer and leadership feedback, and demonstration of the company's mission and culture.

Wina Hanselman, LPN, winner of the IntellaTriage Nurse of the Year Award

The recognition also reflects a broader industry reality: investing in nurses is an investment in patient care itself. In hospice and home health, where all moments regardless of time of day carry significant emotional and clinical weight, nurse-first triage models ensure patients and caregivers speak directly to a licensed nurse every time they call.

Hanselman was recognized not only for her clinical performance, but for the compassion and reassurance she consistently provides to patients and families during difficult moments.

In 2025, Hanselman answered 5,928 calls, resolved more than 58% of calls without escalation, and ranked in the organization's top five performance scorecard throughout the year.

"More than the numbers, Wina represents the experience we hope every patient has when they interact with IntellaTriage," said Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Reese. "Her calm, reassuring demeanor and clinical confidence stand out immediately. She navigates complex situations with empathy and professionalism, while utilizing the systems and technology around her in a way that keeps the focus exactly where it should be - on the patient."

Throughout the year, IntellaTriage recognizes standout clinicians through a Nurse of the Month program, with those recipients becoming eligible for the annual Nurse of the Year award. The winner receives a four-day, three-night trip for themselves and a guest. Hanselman selected a trip to Marco Island with her husband, Mark.

"Everything about the experience felt special," Hanselman said. "I'm incredibly grateful, proud, and humbled to have received this award. When I first came to IntellaTriage, I just didn't want to disappoint anyone. But the support here has built my confidence tremendously. I've been treated with kindness and respect."

Hanselman said the foundation of her success as a triage nurse is rooted in communication, empathy, and active listening.

"When someone has a loved one at the end of life, it's one of the hardest moments they will ever experience," she said. "Showing compassion and empathy is one of the greatest gifts I can give them."

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in post-acute care, the company delivers expert, compassionate care when patients need it most, while reducing the burden on field clinicians and improving nurse retention.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, post-acute population increases, and value-based care initiatives expand, IntellaTriage offers a critical, human-focused and data-driven solution to support care teams, strengthen patient outcomes, and ensure access to timely, high-quality care. Find out more at intellatriage.com.

SOURCE IntellaTriage