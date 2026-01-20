IntellaTriage Establishes Advisory Board, Names Post-Acute Industry Giants as Members

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations, today announced the formation of the IntellaTriage Advisory Board. This board is a strategic investment in foundational innovation designed to strengthen the future of post-acute care delivery and advance patient-centered outcomes.

The inaugural Advisory Board brings together a distinguished group of post-acute healthcare leaders whose collective experience spans nonprofit and for-profit care delivery, health systems, and value-based contracting. Appointed to the 2026 IntellaTriage Advisory Board are:

Geoffrey Abraskin, President of Hospice, Amedisys: an industry veteran with deep operational expertise across one of the nation's largest for-profit hospice organizations

Trisha Crissman, Chief Executive Officer, CommonSpirit Health at Home: a nationally recognized leader in large-scale, mission-driven home-based care delivery within an integrated health system

Tarrah Lowry, Chief Operating Officer, Empath Health: a highly respected executive known for advancing innovative, community-focused hospice models at one of the largest provider organizations in Florida

Jordan Holland, Senior Vice President of Value-Based Contracting, Compassus: a strategic leader at the intersection of post-acute care delivery, payer alignment, and value-based reimbursement

By design, each Board member brings a distinct and complementary lens, ensuring IntellaTriage remains deeply connected to the realities of care delivery while anticipating where the industry is headed. Together, this rare breadth of perspective will provide IntellaTriage with direct insight across care models, organizational structures, and evolving reimbursement strategies.

"This Advisory Board represents a long-term investment in the stability, innovation, and positive direction of care at home," said Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage. "Quality care is never delivered in a vacuum. To truly support patients, we must first understand and support the providers and organizations delivering care across geographies, business models, and care settings. These leaders bring unmatched insight, and their guidance will help ensure we are building solutions that meet the needs of the future, not just today." Reese added, "Nurse-first care remains foundational to who we are. As the needs of patients and providers continue to evolve, establishing the Advisory Board ensures we are listening closely, thinking ahead, and investing intentionally in innovations that strengthen care delivery and improve outcomes."

The IntellaTriage Advisory Board was established to guide the company's executive team as it builds the next era of nurse-first, technology-enabled care. The Advisory Board will serve as a trusted forum for contextualizing emerging provider challenges and opportunities across hospice and home health, informing the development of future services that support organizational resilience and clinical quality, and providing real-world feedback on IntellaTriage's existing solutions to ensure they best meet the needs of patients, families, and care teams.

IntellaTriage continues to set the standard for clinical excellence and nurse-first triage. In 2025, new partnerships solidified the company's position as the largest nurse-only triage provider in the post-acute market. With strategic initiatives underway and guidance from the newly formed Advisory Board, IntellaTriage is positioned for sustained growth and impact in 2026 and beyond, advancing care models that better support providers, protect the nursing workforce, and elevate patient experience.

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in post-acute care, the company delivers expert, compassionate care when patients need it most, while reducing the burden on field clinicians and improving nurse retention.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, post-acute population increases, and value-based care initiatives expand, IntellaTriage offers a critical, human-focused and data-driven solution to support care teams, strengthen patient outcomes, and ensure access to timely, high-quality care. Find out more at intellatriage.com.

SOURCE IntellaTriage