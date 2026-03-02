Intellect CEO Heather Preu and LNS Research Analysts to Discuss AI Strategies for Preserving Manufacturing Knowledge and Reduce Product Recall Risk

Webinar examines how AI, unified QMS, and Connected Frontline Operations help manufacturers preserve workforce knowledge and prevent costly quality failures.

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect, a leading provider of an AI-powered manufacturing platform that natively connects quality management and frontline execution, today announced a webinar hosted by CEO Heather Preu, featuring industry analysts Allison Kuhn and James Wells from LNS Research, on March 3, 2026.

"Navigating the Chaos of Manufacturing in 2026" is a webinar addressing the growing risk facing manufacturers and life sciences organizations as experienced workers retire or transition out of the workforce and critical institutional knowledge is lost.

Following one of the most challenging years for product recalls in 2025, manufacturers are confronting the operational consequences of fragmented systems, workforce disruption, and disconnected quality processes. The webinar will explore how organizations can capture institutional expertise, operational decision-making, and frontline execution knowledge before it disappears — and how artificial intelligence can transform that knowledge into scalable operational intelligence.

The discussion will examine how modern manufacturers are leveraging unified digital platforms to preserve expertise, improve production efficiency, and prevent recurring quality failures that lead to costly compliance events and recalls.

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated approaches that connect Quality Management System (QMS) with Connected Frontline Worker technologies to address workforce disruption and operational complexity. During the discussion, Ms. Preu will highlight how customer demand for unified quality and frontline execution solutions influenced Intellect's acquisition strategy, helping manufacturers connect execution, compliance, and institutional knowledge within a single operational framework.

"Manufacturing in 2026 is undergoing a structural shift," said Heather Preu, CEO of Intellect. "Organizations are not just facing workforce shortages; they are losing decades of operational knowledge that directly impacts quality, compliance, and productivity. Manufacturers must move beyond siloed systems and unify quality and frontline operations into a single intelligent platform. When knowledge, execution, and quality data are connected, companies can preserve expertise, onboard new workers faster, and operate with the resilience modern manufacturing now demands."

LNS Research analysts, Ms. Kuhn and Mr. Wells will provide independent analyst perspectives on how AI adoption, workforce transformation, and operational digitization are reshaping manufacturing and life sciences performance expectations heading into 2026.

Webinar Details

Event: Navigating the Chaos of Manufacturing in 2026

Date: March 3, 2026

Format: On-Demand Webinar

Host: Heather Preu, CEO, Intellect

Guest Analysts: Allison Kuhn and James Wells, LNS Research

Manufacturing, quality, and operations leaders are encouraged to attend to learn practical strategies for protecting institutional knowledge, reducing recall risk, and enabling sustainable digital transformation through AI-powered operational platforms.

