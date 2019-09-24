Intellect Expands Senior Leadership with Appointment of Vikram Sud as iGTB Strategic Advisor

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, the fastest growing Fintech product company with CAGR of more than 24% over the past four years, has appointed Vikram Sud as Strategic Advisor. Vikram has over three decades of experience in financial services including commercial and consumer banking across the US, India as well as the wider Asia Pacific market.

Vikram will be providing strategic advice to advancing transaction banking worldwide, helping many banks grow as well as helping iGTB's own business growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Maakan, CEO at iGTB, said: "We are very excited to have Vikram on board. His appointment comes at a strategic juncture for us as his experience of over three decades across banking and fintech sectors, will inspire confidence amongst our existing clients as they embark upon their digital transformation journey. With his significant international and domestic banking experience developing businesses, products and clients, Vikram is well known as a forthright evangelist for digital transformation. His global roles at Citi will also offer us invaluable insight into winning key clients as well as offering them cutting-edge solutions for their ever evolving needs."

He is an alumnus of University of Virginia and XLRI - Jamshedpur and brings over 30 years of experience in International banking including overseeing technology and operations across corporate and consumer banking in the US, India and Asia Pacific. He is also a well-known mentor, advisor and investor in the Fintech space.

Vikram Sud, Strategic Advisor, iGTB said, "iGTB's tremendous offerings, phenomenal creativity and bold investment in transaction banking is unparalleled. I am delighted to be joining this new, strong team of dedicated professionals spanning FinTech suppliers, senior bankers and corporate treasurers, as we deliver the next generation of transaction banking software."

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered design thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit intellectdesign.com. For further information about the transaction banking solutions offered by iGTB, please visit https://www.igtb.com/.

