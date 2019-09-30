Intellect Global Transaction Banking Sets the Stage for Collaboration Between FinTech and Transaction Banking, on the Thames at Sibos 2019

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iGTB, the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited in partnership with Fintech Power 50, an annual guide to the most influential, innovative and powerful figures in the Fintech industry, organized a Sibos networking cruise. The event was also co-hosted by B-Hive, a European collaborative innovation fintech platform that brings together major banks, insurers and market infrastructure players.

Following the success of last year's Sydney Harbour cruise on the beautiful catamaran Morpheus, this second cruise brought together a unique gathering of nearing 300 of the world's top transaction banking and fintech talent, taking place on an evening cruise through London aboard the 61m river yacht, luxurious flagship Silver Sturgeon, as patronised by Her Majesty the Queen, again organised by iGTB. FinTechs have traditionally been in the retail banking space but this event opened the opportunity for the far more complex corporate and transaction banking space, to explore fintech opportunities.

As the world creates banking for ecosystems as predicted by iGTB's Andrew England, representatives from partners R3, Bolero, Everis, PPI and IBM together with FinTechs and banks will build the future. Several exciting collaborations were discussed in various sub-groupings.

During the networking dinner cruise from ExCel to Savoy Pier, participants interacted with experts as well as thought leaders from iGTB and its clients to learn the benefits offered by contextual banking to banks worldwide: helping banks understand and anticipate the ambitions of business customers and neutralize risks with non-destructive micro service deployments and ultimately drive revenue growth.

iGTB, as a member of, and in conjunction with the Fintech Power50, with B-Hive were delighted to bring together this unique opportunity and plans for Boston next year are already under consideration.

"Globally, banks are witnessing the benefits of contextual transaction banking and its potential to surpass current and traditional approaches to transaction banking. Additionally, by offering contextual and actionable insights to corporate customers, banks are able to reach new heights," said Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB. "As we have now put fintech on the radar in the corporate world, the focus is on delivering the future leaders of the Sibos community."

The stunning interactive flamenco performance by multiple Lukas awardee Ilusiòn Flamenca had everyone in rapture at the spectacle, the music and some even joined in to try their hand.

About Sibos

Sibos is an annual conference, exhibition and networking event organized by SWIFT for the financial industry. Centered on the theme "Thriving in a hyper-connected world," Sibos 2019 was held at ExCeL London.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered design thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit www.intellectdesign.com

