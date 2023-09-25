IntellecTechs Awarded Multi-Year Worldwide Apple Contract Supporting United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellecTechs, Inc. (pronounced In-te-LEC-Teks), proudly announces the award of a multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract supporting the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) valued at $70M. The contract will provide Apple products and support services to USAID missions, bureaus, and offices worldwide.   USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people progress beyond assistance.   IntellecTechs along with the support of AFP Global Logistics has been providing Apple products to the Agency and its Missions since 2019. 

"We are extremely excited to continue our USAID Apple support.  It has been rewarding to support their staff globally and we will remain mission-focused," said Jeri Prophet, CEO of IntellecTechs.

IntellecTechs, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, is an Apple Authorized Reseller.  Founded in 2008, it operates in 32 states and over 100 countries supporting the government and commercial markets. IntellecTechs provides 24/7 managed Information Technology (IT) services, computer networking, website design, software development, application hosting, NIST cybersecurity compliance, and certification testing for businesses globally.  IntellecTechs' core competencies supporting the federal government include IT governance encompassing portfolio management, financial management, enterprise architecture, cyber security, policy writing and enforcement, resource planning, IT process management, professional services, and government staff augmentation.

IntellecTechs has been recognized numerous times by different organizations for excellence, such as the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International's Small Business of the Year, and more recently Jeri Prophet as the Small Business Administration's 2022 Small Businessperson of the Year for Virginia.  For more information, visit www.IntellecTechs.com and connect with IntellecTechs on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

