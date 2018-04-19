IntellectEU Announces Catalyst to Integrate Blockchain Networks with Existing Core Systems

Financial Services organizations are often comprised of hundreds of applications that are custom-built, acquired from a third party, or part of a legacy system, all operating in multiple tiers of different operating system platforms. This complexity makes it difficult to integrate with modern blockchain-based networks. Catalyst has been designed to connect these traditional infrastructures with modern blockchain networks while adhering to the strict non-functional requirements (high availability, resilience, reliability) of the financial services industry.

"The financial services industry is under pressure to innovate faster than ever while continuing to run efficiently and securely, and the benefits of distributed ledger technology have provided the opportunity to re-architect the industry," said Hanna Zubko, IntellectEU CEO. "At the same time enterprise blockchain projects cannot run independently; they have to become an integral part of the enterprise infrastructure. Catalyst allows financial institutions to integrate their blockchain solution of choice with existing back office systems."

Built for the financial services industry, Catalyst integrates existing customer environments with blockchain solutions based on Hyperledger Fabric, including solutions leveraging IBM Blockchain Platform and Oracle Blockchain Cloud Services. The platform, which is compliant with ISO 20022 standards, is compatible in a multi-standards world, supporting interoperability across different business units and organizations.

"Efficient and effective integration with legacy financial infrastructures is critically important to the widespread adoption of distributed ledger technologies," Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "As a valuable member of our community, it's great to see IntellectEU actively working on enabling financial services organizations to integrate Hyperledger Fabric directly within their existing environments."

"Catalyst bridges the gap by integrating an array of blockchain technology solutions with existing financial infrastructures," said Thomas Bohner, Catalyst Product Manager, IntellectEU. "Catalyst offers flexible set-up, minimized maintenance cost and a low cost-entry while providing efficient, reliable, and secure data exchange between multiple enterprise applications."

Catalyst is generally available now from IntellectEU. For more information, visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com or www.intellecteu.com.

About IntellectEU

Servicing financial institutions, corporations, and vendors, IntellectEU is a fintech integrator focusing on connecting back-office systems to blockchain networks including networks built with Hyperledger Fabric. With more than 10 years of hands-on financial integration experience, IntellectEU is a founding member of the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger as well as the integration partner of IBM Blockchain and Oracle Blockchain Cloud Services. Additionally, IntellectEU has SWIFT integration experience and partnership. IntellectEU international presence includes offices in New York, Brussels, Lisbon, Coimbra, Munich, Mexico-City and Kiev. For more information, visit www.intellecteu.com.

Media Contact

Ray George

650-922-3825

pr@intellecteu.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellecteu-announces-catalyst-to-integrate-blockchain-networks-with-existing-core-systems-300632387.html

SOURCE IntellectEU

Related Links

http://www.intellecteu.com

