Intellectual and Developmental Disability Providers Use Comprehensive Assessments and Care Plans to Address Individual Health Electronically

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool provides support and health professionals with a suite of health evaluation features in assessing individuals receiving nursing care. Its intuitive structure and state-specific health guidance assists nurses or health professionals to address the multiple aspects of a person's physical, emotional and behavioral health domains. Data collected in-system can integrate with the assessment, including health history, diagnoses, and allergies. Acuity levels are calculated for each section of the health assessment, and generates a summary health passport and plan of care (POC) checklist to allow health professionals to note health concerns that require a plan of intervention or emergency care plan. Plans of care are personalized from thousands of shared templates, depersonalized and completely customizable, shared across more than 5,000 healthcare providers using Therap. With the Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool and plans of care enabled for identified health risks or health issues, organizations providing supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have an integrated set of tools to evaluate and recommend health strategies and treatment plans individualized to each person. All while maintaining checklists for safety, risk factors, outcomes and agency compliance.

Therap's care plans and Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool builds a clear electronic health history in the system, alongside system tools like the Individual Health History, tracking medical and health events, including evaluations, screenings, hospitalizations, family and social histories, and any events that may predate paperwork on file, allowing for generalized entries and optional dates or anecdotal records. This, along with daily health data direct support professionals or nurses may regularly document, help to build a working database of the individual's health. Together these create a broad overview of health issues and help reveal potential relationships or causality when looking at the data, like falls and changes in medication, or the relationship between health and behavioral data.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, EHR, and HITECH-compliant software is widely used in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. Therap's web-based system provides person-centered planning and case management including eligibility assessments, intake and referrals, for support providers and State organizations working in the developmental disability and broader Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) communities.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

