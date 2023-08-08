Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates® Debut Feature Documentary MISSION PEACE Begins Academy Awards®- Qualifying Screening Run at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24

The intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch Moderates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE begins its Academy Awards-Qualifying theatrical run with limited engagements at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24. The feature-length documentary chronicles the movement's creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020 presidential election year. Watch the trailer here . The latest effort from the organization and founder Greg Simmons is a feature-length theatrical documentary called MISSION PEACE that tells the story of this new political movement. Through gonzo interviews and archival footage, this film, which requires a thinking cap, explores how Staunch Moderates was founded and has grown from a small group of activists to become a major force in political dialogue today. According to Simmons, "Staunch Moderates is a philosophy to live by to sustain the human race." The documentary has been met with critical acclaim, garnering 18 international film festival laurels, including three major awards. The sole mission of the Staunch Moderates movement is to create a worldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in society today by not only practicing and promoting moderation, but also by striving for national and world peace.

