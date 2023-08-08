Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates® Debut Feature Documentary MISSION PEACE Begins Academy Awards®- Qualifying Screening Run at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24

CO-FOUNDERS (AND MARIN COUNTY NATIVE) GREGORY T. SIMMONS & BO PERSIKO, RAP STAR CASANOVA ACE AND CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS CONTRIBUTE TO THE STORYTELLING OF A BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT DURING THE MOST TUMULTUOUS POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT OF OUR TIME.

NEW MUSIC SINGLE FROM STAUNCH MODERATES, "ROLLING STONE," DROPS AUGUST 7TH (LISTEN HERE)

WHAT:             

The intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch Moderates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE begins its Academy Awards-Qualifying theatrical run with limited engagements at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24. The feature-length documentary chronicles the movement's creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020 presidential election year.  Watch the trailer here.

The latest effort from the organization and founder Greg Simmons is a feature-length theatrical documentary called MISSION PEACE that  tells the story of this new political movement. Through gonzo interviews and archival footage, this  film, which requires a thinking cap, explores how Staunch Moderates was founded and has grown from a small group of activists to become a major force in political dialogue today. According to Simmons, "Staunch Moderates is a philosophy to live by to sustain the human race."  The documentary has been met with critical acclaim, garnering 18 international film festival laurels, including three major awards. The sole mission of the Staunch Moderates movement is to create a worldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in society today by not only practicing and promoting moderation, but also by striving for national and world peace.

WHO:               

Personalities featured in the film include: Gregory T. Simmons (Founder); Professor Bo Persiko (Co-Founder); Clemmie Garard Jr. (rap artist known as Casanova Ace and WWE wrestling legend); Barry Goldwater Jr. (former US Congressman); Lou Ferrigno (Incredible Hulk actor, former bodybuilding champion and advisor on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition); Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian); Mamie Van Doren (Hollywood legend); and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former Presidential Press Under Secretary to the Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and now Joe Biden administrations).

Marin County native Greg Simmons, whose family developed Pier 39 and started restaurant chain Chevy's, launched "Staunch Moderates."

WHEN:             

Friday, August 18 through Thursday, August 24; check theater listings for showtimes and tickets.

WHERE:           

Tiburon Cinelounge – located in the Ark Row Shopping Center, 40 Main St, Tiburon, CA 94920 Phone(415) 797-6976

Staunch Moderates will also have their giant Bigfoot mascot—Staunch— march through downtown Tiburon at 4:00pm-7:00PM on Friday, August 18 to raise awareness for their cause and for the film.

WHAT ELSE:   

The Staunch Moderates movement was founded on the belief that compromise and dialogue are essential to political progress. The movement began as a grassroots initiative, born from frustration with the growing polarization and extremes in political discourse. It was the brainchild of a few forward-thinking individuals who saw the need for a space where moderate voices could be heard. Starting with informal discussions and community meetings, this small group of activists slowly expanded their influence, rallying support from individuals who shared their values of moderation, compromise, and respect for differing viewpoints. Over time, the Staunch Moderates evolved into a global political and philosophical movement, advocating for balanced, thoughtful, and moderate approaches to solving key issues.

Staunch Moderates have a robust YouTube and social media presence where they conduct well-attended issue forums on climate change, police brutality and more, as well as news updates and humorous, philosophical music videos on the above topics.  Staunch Moderates also employ humor elsewhere in their enterprise with their Bigfoot mascot "Staunch," have a radio show on iHeart radio, and are planning to launch a late-night targeted TV talk show.

A unique element to the Staunch Moderates Movement is its breakthrough into the music business with three complete hip hop albums produced in association with the famed Chicago Recording Company. The first album released in 2021, "The First Realm," and sophomore album released last year, "Mission Peace," are representative of the movement's belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audience through various creative mediums. The album songs convey the movement's various missives and endeavors and are performed by Casanova Ace and Gregory T. Simmons through a spoken word lyrical style. Notably, the "Mission Peace" album succeeded in making the 2023 Grammys ballot in three categories – Best Rock Performance, Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year.

Total viewership of the movement's audio and video content is over 112 million views and streams , and the music has been growing in rotation on numerous radio outlets across the country.

The screenings above combine with the simultaneous release of the first single "Rolling Stone," from Staunch Moderates third studio album, "2023." Simmons says, "Releasing 'Rolling Stone' alongside MISSION PEACE  is a fortuitous coincidence given Rolling Stone's founding, and long history with, the San Francisco Bay Area. The song "Rolling Stone" honors the publication's founding and longtime reputation as a forum of cultural, intellectual and political ideas from both sides of the Divide. It's no coincidence we elected to launch our documentary there."

MISSION PEACE
A film by Gregory T. Simmons
A Staunch Moderates Studio Production
Running Time: 83 minutes
Web and Social
Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | TikTok
