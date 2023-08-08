Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates® Debut Feature Documentary MISSION PEACE Begins Academy Awards®- Qualifying Screening Run at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24
08 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET
CO-FOUNDERS (AND MARIN COUNTY NATIVE) GREGORY T. SIMMONS & BO PERSIKO, RAP STAR CASANOVA ACE AND CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS CONTRIBUTE TO THE STORYTELLING OF A BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT DURING THE MOST TUMULTUOUS POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT OF OUR TIME.
NEW MUSIC SINGLE FROM STAUNCH MODERATES, "ROLLING STONE," DROPS AUGUST 7TH (LISTEN HERE)
Get tickets here
ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch Moderates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE begins its Academy Awards-Qualifying theatrical run with limited engagements at Tiburon Cinelounge August 18-24. The feature-length documentary chronicles the movement's creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020 presidential election year. Watch the trailer here.
WHO:
Personalities featured in the film include: Gregory T. Simmons (Founder); Professor Bo Persiko (Co-Founder); Clemmie Garard Jr. (rap artist known as Casanova Ace and WWE wrestling legend); Barry Goldwater Jr. (former US Congressman); Lou Ferrigno (Incredible Hulk actor, former bodybuilding champion and advisor on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition); Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian); Mamie Van Doren (Hollywood legend); and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former Presidential Press Under Secretary to the Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and now Joe Biden administrations).
WHEN:
Friday, August 18 through Thursday, August 24; check theater listings for showtimes and tickets.
WHERE:
Tiburon Cinelounge – located in the Ark Row Shopping Center, 40 Main St, Tiburon, CA 94920 Phone: (415) 797-6976
WHAT ELSE:
The Staunch Moderates movement was founded on the belief that compromise and dialogue are essential to political progress. The movement began as a grassroots initiative, born from frustration with the growing polarization and extremes in political discourse. It was the brainchild of a few forward-thinking individuals who saw the need for a space where moderate voices could be heard. Starting with informal discussions and community meetings, this small group of activists slowly expanded their influence, rallying support from individuals who shared their values of moderation, compromise, and respect for differing viewpoints. Over time, the Staunch Moderates evolved into a global political and philosophical movement, advocating for balanced, thoughtful, and moderate approaches to solving key issues.
MISSION PEACE
A film by Gregory T. Simmons
A Staunch Moderates Studio Production
Running Time: 83 minutes
