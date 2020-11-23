Intellectual Property Assets of Kidville, Children's Enrichment Brand, Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the intellectual property of Kidville. The assets available for sale include the Kidville trademarks, Kidville.com and other domain names, proprietary content for classes, birthday parties and camps, website content, social media assets, rights to certain franchise agreements and more. The sale is being conducted by Salvatore LaMonica, as chapter 7 trustee of Kidville.

Kidville is the one-stop-shop for families' class, party and play needs for children ages 6 months to 6 years. The brand is a trusted destination for parents and caregivers to fill their children's schedule and celebrate milestones along the way. Kidville has licensed its name and content for use by various franchisees. Its franchise agreements, which a buyer of the Kidville intellectual property assets can take subject to, provide a buyer with an international reach and the ability to collect royalties from franchisees.

"Kidville is a beloved brand, with top-of-mind awareness among parents seeking enriching experiences for their children," commented Hilco Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit. She added, "A buyer of the Kidville intellectual property assets will have an opportunity to build upon the popular class, birthday party and camp offerings upon which parents and children have come to rely."

Offers to acquire the Kidville intellectual property assets are due by December 14, 2020, and an auction will be held on December 16, 2020. The sale and Hilco Streambank's retention are subject to approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Parties interested in the assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

