Intellectual Property Attorney Christopher Limpus Joins Martensen IP Law

Martensen IP Law announces the hiring of Christopher Limpus, experienced attorney and IP expert.

After receiving a degree in mechanical engineering, Limpus began his career as a software engineer, designing, installing and implementing complex process control systems. Later, he earned his law degree and worked in the intellectual property and commercial litigation groups at law firms in Dallas and New York City before founding law firm Limpus + Limpus in Boulder, CO.

"Chris' skills will complement those of our other immensely talented attorneys," added Martensen. "We're thrilled to have him join our team."

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com .

