Intellectual Property Attorney, Former Judge Chad Everingham Joins Ward, Smith & Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Ward, Smith & Hill is pleased to announce that intellectual property attorney and former U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles "Chad" Everingham IV is joining the firm as partner.

Mr. Everingham comes to Ward, Smith & Hill from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where he handled intellectual property cases and complex business disputes.

"Chad Everingham has a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property and patent litigation and will be a terrific asset for our clients," said firm co-founder Johnny Ward. "We are grateful that he has decided to join our team, and we look forward to working with him to aggressively pursue the right solutions for our clients."

As magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Mr. Everingham conducted Markman proceedings and intellectual property trials involving medical devices, computer hardware and software, recreational equipment, advanced electronics, semiconductors, and automotive disputes. When Ward, Smith & Hill's T. John Ward served as judge for the Eastern District, Mr. Everingham was his permanent law clerk.

Since rejoining private practice in 2011, Mr. Everingham has litigated a wide variety of intellectual property and other business matters for clients ranging from individuals to large corporations. He has defended clients against claims of patent infringement in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, energy, hospitality, and software industries. He has also prosecuted claims for trade secret misappropriation on behalf of a Texas neurosurgeon involving spinal implant technology.

Mr. Everingham has earned recognition as a leading practitioner in intellectual property law by Chambers USA, one of the most prestigious listings of business lawyers. And he has been recognized for his IP and patent litigation work by The Best Lawyers in America since 2018.

"I'm delighted to join this exceptional trial practice," said Mr. Everingham. "The lawyers here are of the highest caliber, and I've known and respected them for many years."

Ward, Smith & Hill is recognized for its high-stakes intellectual property cases, and is often placed among the top patent law firms, including recent honors in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America listing and the 2019 legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2019, which features top global patent firms.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.wsfirm.com

