Intellectual Property Attorney Ivan Gracic joins McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Gracic has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate, adding his patent expertise to the firm's Intellectual Property Department.

Gracic's practice focuses on preparing and prosecuting patent applications in the mechanical and software arts and preparing infringement, freedom-to-operate, invalidity, state-of-the-art search, and patentability opinions. In addition to his patent expertise, Gracic brings forth experience in trademark and copyright law, and IP litigation. He possesses an engineering and business background with the ability to collaborate with businesses to assess inventive attributes that may advance a business's strategy and competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Prior to the start of his legal career, Gracic served as a Product Manager for a large international welding and technology company, working with R&D to develop new welding technology. He also spent 10 years working with a global industrial gas and technology producer, where he worked as an Applications Engineer and as an Account Manager.

Gracic earned his J.D. from the University of Akron School of Law and his B.S. in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. Gracic also earned an M.B.A at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

