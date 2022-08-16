Intellectual Property Attorney Launches MarkedLegal.com Website Offers Entrepreneurs Reliable Legal Info

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarkedLegal.com , a new free website created to serve as a reliable source of legal information for entrepreneurs, has now launched. The website was created by trademark / brand attorney and business mentor, Laconya Murray, Esq. The site's value-added resource list includes articles, videos, and podcasts. The user-friendly easily accessed information covers key areas of business law to help entrepreneurs avoid making costly legal mistakes. Paid products include contract templates, courses, books, workbooks, trademark services, and more.

"The public often seeks a legal remedy when things go wrong and the fact that you're a small business isn't an excuse for making mistakes as you conduct business," says Murray, the founder of Markedlegal.com. "You also have to be careful where you go for legal advice. Social media and business coaches usually aren't reliable sources for legal information and stopping to research can eat up time that busy entrepreneurs just don't have. MarkedLegal was created to solve that problem."

Markedlegal.com members will have access to these features:

Bi-weekly updates with articles and multimedia content, providing information on cutting edge developments in relevant areas of law.

Interactive online community of like-minded innovators.

Access to a full network of active entrepreneurs.

Advice from professionals and attorneys in live, interactive question & answer sessions.

Opportunities for discounts on products and services.

"I seek to help creative masterminds to protect their brand and own their genius as they conduct business. MarkedLegal's goal is to make entrepreneurs aware of legal issues they may not have known about so they will know when to go to an attorney for help," Murray says.

Entrepreneurs can stay informed as they conduct business, getting access to legal advice on MarkedLegal.com and on its social media platforms, via Instagram and Twitter.

About Laconya Murray, Esq.

During her years of practice as an intellectual property attorney, Murray has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs secure their brands through her legal services, business consulting, and online courses. She has also written books, is a sought-after speaker, and launched her podcast and YouTube channel to educate the community on legally safeguarding their ideas, brands and businesses. Today she helps entrepreneurs throughout the country protect their brand, content, and ideas through trademarks, copyrights, and other business development processes and tools. See more at laconyamurray.com or https://offthemarkipsolutions.com.

