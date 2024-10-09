Intellectual Property Consulting and The Watson Firm Announce Merger

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectual Property Consulting (IPC), a business and intellectual property law firm based in New Orleans, is excited to announce its merger with The Watson Firm, a boutique law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama with a strong focus on supporting its entrepreneurial clientbase. This strategic partnership strengthens the capabilities of both firms, expanding IPC's geographical footprint into Alabama and enhancing our ability to offer a broader range of services, including intellectual property prosecution, litigation, business law transactions, and entrepreneurial services.

"This merger allows us to combine our strengths and deliver unparalleled legal services to our clients," said Greg Latham, Managing Partner at IPC. "By bringing in The Watson Firm's entrepreneurial focus and business law expertise, we are positioned to offer even greater value and a wider range of services."

The newly merged firm will operate under the IPC brand, retaining all current attorneys and staff from both firms. This collaboration brings together two highly experienced teams, enhancing our collective knowledge and talent to better serve clients across a wide range of industries.

"We are thrilled to join forces with IPC," said Tripp Watson, Founder of The Watson Firm. "This merger allows us to leverage IPC's deep expertise in intellectual property law while continuing to provide the high-quality business law services our clients rely on."

For more information, please visit iplawconsulting.com/merger-announcement .

