Intellectual Property Infringement--Protecting Rights and Spurring Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new issue of Technology and Innovation® (21:3) (full text) features a selection of papers tackling issues surrounding intellectual property rights and infringement. While the authors work in different areas—academia, law, science, business—they all share the same goal: to help maximize the functionality of the intellectual property system so that both individual inventors and society at large can benefit from the boons of invention. From the independent inventor to the academic researcher, this diverse set of authors present articles that highlight infringement issues relevant to all innovators.

"A common issue, often of existential importance for a newly commercialized technology, involves the defense of patent rights against infringement," notes special issue editor Dr. Kevin J Parker. "Here, the inventor or small start-up will be challenged to navigate a complex set of laws and practices that combine the speed of a glacier with expenses worthy of the Court of Versailles, topped off by rulings from judges who are unfamiliar with patent laws and technology. The urgency and critical nature of a successful defense against infringement makes this topic a worthy subject for exploration within this special issue."

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org

