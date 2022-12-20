Intellectual property software market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Dec 20, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global intellectual property software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,517.91 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.83% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.
For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Intellectual property software market - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global intellectual property software market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.
Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!
Intellectual property software market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Intellectual property software market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Intellectual property software market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on components (software and service), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- By component, the market size will be significant in the software segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased awareness and acceptance of intellectual property software in both developed and developing countries.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global intellectual property software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intellectual property software market.
- North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of the latest technologies as North America is home to some of the largest technology companies that operate on a global scale. This coupled with the rising adoption of software-based solutions for the management of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and domain names is driving the growth of the intellectual property software market in North America.
Intellectual property software market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by improved efficiency offered by intellectual property software.
- Intellectual property software helps enterprises streamline their internal processes to ensure accountability by tracking the duties of employees.
- It provides the flexibility and speed to create automated and built-in workflows, which increases efficiency.
- Intellectual property software consists of patent scoring and visual filters to help enterprises to focus on important patents. It also helps find relevant patents that were missed by conventional patent databases and rank them by order of importance.
- Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of intellectual property software among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The use of AI in intellectual property software is one of the significant trends in the market.
- Many enterprises are spending significantly on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions to gain a competitive advantage. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for advanced business intelligence solutions.
- To cater to the evolving demands, vendors in the market are integrating AI with intellectual property software to help their customers transform their processes.
- The use of AI enables enterprises to reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on strategic activities. Enterprises can also refine their ideas with automated feedback from the AI engine.
- This trend will increase the demand for intellectual property software during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The lack of strict intellectual property laws is one of the major challenges impeding the market growth.
- There are adequate copyright laws across regions to protect intellectual property. However, due to weak enforcement and the widespread piracy of copyrighted materials, it becomes difficult for enterprises to safeguard intellectual property.
- For example, Venezuela has inadequate laws for intellectual property protection. The government of the country withdrew from the Andean Community in 2011 and restored a 1955 industrial property law that covers trademarks and patents. This does not provide consistent protections with current international norms.
- Due to the lack of strict norms in such countries, enterprises will not be willing to invest in intellectual property software.
- Such challenges will restrict the growth of the global intellectual property software market.
Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this intellectual property software market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intellectual property software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the intellectual property software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the intellectual property software market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intellectual property software market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The treasury and risk management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,838.32 million. The benefits associated with treasury and risk management software are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security and cybersecurity concerns may impede the market growth.
- The digital asset management (DAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,936.72 million. The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.
|
Intellectual Property Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.83%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4517.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.76
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ambercite Pty Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Bizsolution Co. Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Computer Packages Inc., Dennemeyer Group, Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd., Innovation Asset Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Inteum Company LLC, Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd., IP Checkups, Minesoft Ltd., Patrix AB, PatSnap, Questel, RELX Plc, Thales, and TORViC Technologies Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global intellectual property software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global intellectual property software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Component
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ambercite Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Ambercite Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Ambercite Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Ambercite Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Anaqua Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Anaqua Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Anaqua Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Anaqua Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Clarivate PLC
- Exhibit 114: Clarivate PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Clarivate PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Clarivate PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Clarivate PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Clarivate PLC - Segment focus
- 12.6 Computer Packages Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Computer Packages Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Computer Packages Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Computer Packages Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dennemeyer Group
- Exhibit 122: Dennemeyer Group - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Dennemeyer Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Dennemeyer Group - Key offerings
- 12.8 Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Gridlogics Tech Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Innovation Asset Group Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Innovation Asset Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Inteum Company LLC
- Exhibit 136: Inteum Company LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Inteum Company LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Inteum Company LLC - Key offerings
- 12.12 Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Iolite Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 IP Checkups
- Exhibit 142: IP Checkups - Overview
- Exhibit 143: IP Checkups - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: IP Checkups - Key offerings
- 12.14 Minesoft Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Minesoft Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Minesoft Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Minesoft Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 PatSnap
- Exhibit 148: PatSnap - Overview
- Exhibit 149: PatSnap - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: PatSnap - Key offerings
- 12.16 Questel
- Exhibit 151: Questel - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Questel - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Questel - Key offerings
- 12.17 RELX Plc
- Exhibit 154: RELX Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 155: RELX Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: RELX Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: RELX Plc - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 163: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article