Intellectual property software market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global intellectual property software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,517.91 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.83% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2023-2027

Intellectual property software market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global intellectual property software market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Intellectual property software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Intellectual property software market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Intellectual property software market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (software and service), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By component, the market size will be significant in the software segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased awareness and acceptance of intellectual property software in both developed and developing countries.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global intellectual property software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intellectual property software market.

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of the latest technologies as North America is home to some of the largest technology companies that operate on a global scale. This coupled with the rising adoption of software-based solutions for the management of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and domain names is driving the growth of the intellectual property software market in North America .

Intellectual property software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by improved efficiency offered by intellectual property software.

Intellectual property software helps enterprises streamline their internal processes to ensure accountability by tracking the duties of employees.

It provides the flexibility and speed to create automated and built-in workflows, which increases efficiency.

Intellectual property software consists of patent scoring and visual filters to help enterprises to focus on important patents. It also helps find relevant patents that were missed by conventional patent databases and rank them by order of importance.

Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of intellectual property software among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of AI in intellectual property software is one of the significant trends in the market.

Many enterprises are spending significantly on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions to gain a competitive advantage. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for advanced business intelligence solutions.

To cater to the evolving demands, vendors in the market are integrating AI with intellectual property software to help their customers transform their processes.

The use of AI enables enterprises to reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on strategic activities. Enterprises can also refine their ideas with automated feedback from the AI engine.

This trend will increase the demand for intellectual property software during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of strict intellectual property laws is one of the major challenges impeding the market growth.

There are adequate copyright laws across regions to protect intellectual property. However, due to weak enforcement and the widespread piracy of copyrighted materials, it becomes difficult for enterprises to safeguard intellectual property.

For example, Venezuela has inadequate laws for intellectual property protection. The government of the country withdrew from the Andean Community in 2011 and restored a 1955 industrial property law that covers trademarks and patents. This does not provide consistent protections with current international norms.

Due to the lack of strict norms in such countries, enterprises will not be willing to invest in intellectual property software.

Such challenges will restrict the growth of the global intellectual property software market.

What are the key data covered in this intellectual property software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intellectual property software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intellectual property software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intellectual property software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intellectual property software market vendors

