Intellectual Property Software Market size to grow by USD 5.64 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth Driven by the Rise in the adoption of intellectual property software to improve the efficiency of enterprises- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

How is the Intellectual property software market segmented?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intellectual Property Software Market 2024-2028

The "intellectual property software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), component (software and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the intellectual property software market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 5.64 billion.

What are the main growth drivers for the Intellectual Property Software market?

The rise in adopting intellectual property software significantly impacts enterprise efficiency, driving growth in the Intellectual Property Software Market. This adoption influences domains such as IP Portfolio Management, Patent Management Software, and Trademark Management Tools, enhancing Intellectual Asset Management. Moreover, it leverages Patent Analytics, IP Strategy Software, and Patent Filing Solutions, emphasizing IP Document Management and Patent Lifecycle Management. Additionally, it accentuates the role of Intellectual Property Analytics, fueling market expansion in the realm of enterprise efficacy and IP management.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and more. Buy the full report here

What is the Market Trend for Intellectual Property Software?

The prevailing trend driving the Intellectual Property Software market is the integration of AI with intellectual property software. This trend significantly impacts Patent Searching Tools, IP Valuation Software, and IP Asset Tracking, enhancing Trademark Monitoring Solutions and Patent Data Visualization. It emphasizes Intellectual Property Workflow Automation, Patent Portfolio Optimization, and Patent Monitoring Tools, fostering advanced Patent Portfolio Analysis. This integration reshapes market dynamics, streamlining efficiency within intellectual property management systems through AI-enabled functionalities.

What are the challenges faced by the Intellectual Property Software market?

Insufficiently stringent intellectual property laws present a challenge affecting the Intellectual Property Software Market growth. This challenge impacts segments such as IP Rights Management, Copyright Protection Software, and Trademark Docketing Software. It affects Intellectual Property Compliance, Patent Prosecution Software, and IP Risk Management, hindering IP Renewal Management, Trade Secret Protection Software, and the efficacy of IP Licensing Solutions and IP Due Diligence Software. Moreover, it underscores the need for reinforced legal frameworks, including IP Litigation Support Tools and Copyright Registration Software, to support market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

How is the Intellectual Property Software market segmented?

The intellectual property software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), component (software and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Which segment will be significantly contributing to the Intellectual Property Software market?

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The BFSI and healthcare sectors are mainly active in the use of on-premises software. Because of the monitoring and limited access, enterprises are also totally in charge of their on-premises solutions. However, large companies are wary of data leakage due to cloud-based intellectual property software use on the premises of Intellectual Property Software.

Which region will contribute to the Intellectual Property Software market?

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Who are the key players in the intellectual property software market?

Ambercite Pty Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate PLC, Dennemeyer Group, Evalueserve Inc., Gridlogics Tech Pvt. Ltd., Innovation Asset Group Inc., InQuartik Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Inteum Co. LLC, IP Checkups, MaxVal Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobileum Inc., OpSec Group, Patrix AB, PatSnap, Questel, RELX Plc, Rowan TELS Corp., Thales Group, TT Consultants, and Zycus Inc.

Related Reports:

The compensation software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.76 million

The property management market is estimated to grow by USD 49.45 billion at a CAGR of 2.73% between 2022 and 2027.

Intellectual Property Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambercite Pty Ltd., Anaqua Inc., Clarivate PLC, Dennemeyer Group, Evalueserve Inc., Gridlogics Tech Pvt. Ltd., Innovation Asset Group Inc., InQuartik Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Inteum Co. LLC, IP Checkups, MaxVal Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobileum Inc., OpSec Group, Patrix AB, PatSnap, Questel, RELX Plc, Rowan TELS Corp., Thales Group, TT Consultants, and Zycus Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio