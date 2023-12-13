Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer Alfonso Chan Joins King & Spalding in Austin

News provided by

King & Spalding

13 Dec, 2023, 13:11 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that leading intellectual property lawyer Alfonso Chan has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes Practice Group. He is based in the firm's Austin office.

Chan is a trial lawyer who focuses on litigating and licensing complex intellectual property cases on behalf of universities, research institutes and technology companies, with a primary focus on matters involving semiconductors and other electronic technologies, biomaterials and medical devices. Chan represents plaintiffs and defendants in district courts nationwide and before the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. He is also registered to practice before the U.S Patent and Trademark Office and has experience in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His international experience includes handling matters in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Europe.

"King & Spalding's IP litigators have handled hundreds of complex litigation matters across a diverse range of industry sectors, but Alfonso's strong university relationships and trial credentials add a new dimension for us and new opportunities for collaboration across many of our practices," said Andy Bayman, leader of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Alfonso is an enterprising lawyer who has built an impressive practice, and we are excited to bring his energy and drive to our IP and trial teams."

Chan joins King & Spalding from McKool Smith. He earned his undergraduate degree in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his Masters in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from Southern Methodist University.

"I am thrilled to be joining King & Spalding," said Chan. "The platform here will help me scale the ways I can serve my clients and provide ample opportunities to collaborate across teams to do so."

Chan is the sixth key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas this year, following the additions of corporate partner Mitch Tiras in Houston, restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

About King & Spalding

King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and consistently earns recognition for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

SOURCE King & Spalding

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.