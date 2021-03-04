Intellezy and Learn Amp Join Forces for Upcoming Webinar on Microsoft Teams

WOBURN, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, a Boston-area consulting firm with a focus on both organizational change management consulting and L&D (learning and development) services, has announced an upcoming webinar on Microsoft Teams. The firm will present in conjunction with Learn Amp, a UK-based organization that combines learning, engagement, and performance management tools in one platform. The webinar will take place on March 11th.

The webinar will examine the details behind Microsoft Teams, a cornerstone of business productivity for many companies. In our COVID-19 environment, Teams technology has the power to help turn a remote workforce into a well-connected group working and collaborating together. This webinar will determine whether businesses are truly tapping into the platform's full value.

Webinar Details:

Getting the most out of Microsoft Teams

March 11, 2021

11 AM EST (US) / 4:00 GMT (UK)

Complimentary

Register here: https://bit.ly/3u8vWW7

The speakers for the event are two highly-experienced professionals in the field:



Pamela Conway, Intellezy Chief Learning Officer: During a 27-year career in L&D, Pamela has worked as an instructional designer, technical writer, and eLearning developer. She has helped build the foundation for Intellezy's organizational change management consulting practice and is a key architect behind the firm's video training and quick reference card products.

Melanie Charles, Learn Amp Content and Partnership Manager: Melanie has over 30 years of L&D experience as an end-to-end trainer, as well as heading up L&D departments. She uses that knowledge at Learn Amp to create content and work closely with content partners.

Andrew Wight, the CEO of Intellezy, commented on the upcoming webinar, "Microsoft Teams has become an essential tool to help drive productivity during the current work environment. However, we find that many companies underutilize Teams and don't take advantage of all its amazing features. We're excited to present this information in conjunction with Learn Amp, a partner who shares our drive, vision, and commitment to client success."

Learn Amp's Melanie Charles, Content and Partnership Manager, shared her thoughts on the company's relationship with Intellezy. "At Learn Amp we cherry pick the best e-learning providers and partners on the market that go beyond delivering expert e-learning to providing engaging courses that we would want to use ourselves. Intellezy is one of those partners - and they are also nice people as well."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations who aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provide forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's learning & development (L&D) team, with its wide range of award-winning products and customized services, drives toward lasting and successful adoption.

For more information, visit www.intellezyconsulting.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

