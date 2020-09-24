Intellezy Awarded Best Content Honors

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on both organizational change management consulting and L&D (learning and development) services, has won two prestigious awards from TCWG (The Craig Weiss Group).

Intellezy was honored to receive the following Best Third-Party Content Awards:

Visit us on the web at www.intellezy.com

First Place for Best Technology Content

Second Place for Overall Content

Judges looked at a wide range of areas when determining winners, including video, animation, audio quality, as well as ADA508 (or similar) support. In addition, heavy weight was given to the content's usefulness, interactivity, engagement, and how the content will work in real-world scenarios.

Andrew Wight, the president and CEO of Intellezy, commented on this recognition. "Our entire team has worked tirelessly to create, develop and refine our innovative products, and these awards from the Craig Weiss Group bring to light our excellence of our technology-focused content. We are committed to continuously raise the bar for all content we develop and ensure it remains world-class and up to the highest of standards to meet the needs of our clients.

"We are also honored to receive these awards as the L&D capabilities and offerings of our business are essential drivers for extensive organizational change capabilities of Intellezy. We are dedicated to continuing to merge our L&D capabilities with the growing change management side of the business to help companies across a wide range of industries drive toward lasting and successful adoption."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations that aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provide forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's learning & development (L&D) team, with its wide range of award-winning products and customized services, drives toward lasting and successful adoption.

For more information, visit www.intellezyconsulting.com or call (781) 224-1113.

Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Pamela Dumont

Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

781-295-1408

Related Images

intellezy.jpg

Intellezy

Visit us on the web at www.intellezy.com

Related Links

Intellezy Home Page

LinkedIn

SOURCE Intellezy, LLC

Related Links

http://www.intellezyconsulting.com

