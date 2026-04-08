Intellezy Expands Global Learning with Audio-Dubbed Courses in Spanish, French, and German

WOBURN, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, an innovative learning solutions provider, today announced that 40 of its professional training courses are now available with audio dubbing in Spanish, French, and German. This new capability allows learners to switch the audio of select courses into their preferred language, marking an important step in Intellezy's continued effort to make workplace learning more accessible, engaging, and scalable for global audiences.

This latest expansion builds on Intellezy's broader multilingual learning capabilities. Intellezy already offers its full video library with transcripts and closed captions in 40 languages, helping organizations support learners across regions, roles, and learning environments. The addition of audio dubbing introduces a more immersive option for learners who benefit from hearing course instruction in their native or preferred language.

The first 40 dubbed courses span a range of in-demand workplace training topics, including leadership, communication, cybersecurity, customer service, emotional intelligence, compliance, remote work, team performance, and more. By expanding beyond subtitles and transcripts into dubbed audio, Intellezy is creating new opportunities for organizations to deliver a more inclusive learning experience to global and multilingual teams.

These 40 courses represent the beginning of a broader initiative to increase the number of courses available in multiple languages through audio dubbing. As organizations continue to prioritize workforce development across global and distributed teams, language accessibility is becoming an increasingly important part of a successful learning strategy.

"Organizations today need training solutions that can reach learners wherever they are, in ways that feel natural and engaging to them," said Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy. "Adding audio dubbing in Spanish, French, and German to these courses is an exciting next step in our mission to make learning more accessible for global workforces. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding these capabilities even further."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is a revolutionary learning solutions company helping organizations train, reskill, and upskill their teams for the future of work. Its award-winning video library features thousands of lessons across 500+ professional training courses, including essential software training on desktop productivity, AI tools and AI skills training, and critical business skills training for learners around the world.

Beyond its video library, Intellezy delivers custom learning solutions tailored to each organization's goals, systems, and workforce needs. Developed by its in-house team of instructional designers, eLearning developers, and video production specialists, these solutions are designed to create engaging, effective learning experiences at scale.

Intellezy also supports AI adoption and enablement through strategic guidance, training, and practical learning solutions that help organizations build confidence, capability, and responsible AI use across their teams. Backed by certified change management and L&D experts, Intellezy helps clients drive proficiency, maximize ROI, and prepare their workforce for continuous change.

To learn more, visit www.intellezy.com.

Media Contact Name: Phillip Carmichael

Title: Marketing Manager

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone Number: (781) 295-1407

SOURCE Intellezy