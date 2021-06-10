Intellezy Named to 2021 Training Outsourced Companies Watch List

WOBURN, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on both organizational change management consulting and L&D (learning and development) services, has been named to the 2021 Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List by Training Industry. Training Industry is considered to be the most trusted source of information on the business of learning.

The 2021 Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate training outsourcing providers by identifying the best providers based on a variety of factors.

Intellezy was named to this list based on the following criteria:

Capability of delivering multiple types of training services.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

Company size and growth potential.

Andrew Wight, Co-founder and CEO of Intellezy, commented on this recognition: "Our entire team deserves the credit for this honor. We are thrilled that Intellezy has been identified as an industry leader in terms of our expertise and experience as an outsourced training provider. We will continue to create, refine, and introduce our innovative products. Our ongoing strategy has always been to continuously raise the bar for both the content we develop, as well as our L&D and training capabilities."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations that aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provides forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's learning & development (L&D) team, with its wide range of award-winning products and customized services, drives toward lasting and successful adoption. For more information, visit www.intellezy.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

