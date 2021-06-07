Intellezy Presenter and Thought Leader Sponsor at CHG MGMT Global Connect 2021

WOBURN, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on organizational change management consulting, L&D (learning and development) services, and staff augmentation, will present at the upcoming Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP) virtual conference, CHG MGMT Global Connect, and is recognized as a Thought Level Sponsor.

On June 9 at 1:30 p.m., Intellezy's Pamela Conway, Chief Learning Officer, and Davis Smith, VP of Organizational Readiness, will speak on Digital Transformation: Engaging Everyone's Potential .

Digital Transformation

The pair of experts will dive into the true meaning behind the concept of digital transformation. As Conway explains, "Transformation at its core is about embracing possibilities and creating a culture open to change. It's much more than the implementation of technology and is certainly not just the installation of a new technology within an organization."

Smith expanded with her thoughts on what it takes to embrace change: "Lasting, impactful change starts with strong leadership, and includes active plans to mitigate disruption. The change must also include a commitment to engage an entire team's potential."

Intellezy's team invites conference attendees to attend the chat session with Conway and Davis, and to also set up pre-conference appointments with the Intellezy team to learn more about change management and digital transformation.

Intellezy is recognized as an industry leader in the change management space and was previously named one of the first authorized Microsoft Partners. This designation recognizes Intellezy's best-in-class capabilities paired with a high level of technical Microsoft excellence.

