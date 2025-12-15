Intelli-Force Technology Wins Significant Investment to Support Growth of Innovative, Sustainable Construction Products

Decathlon Capital Partners provides flexible funding that requires no shareholder dilution

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelli-Force Technology, the developer of innovative, science-based sustainable construction products, has secured a significant growth-funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. The company is headquartered at St. Charles, Ill.

Thomas Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of Intelli-Force Technology, said the investment will help the company support growing sales of its Magnetix and Heatstrand product lines.

"As the world demands more sustainable and efficient building products, we work closely with the engineering and design communities to create cutting-edge products that can be re-used in the circular economy," Lutz said. "Our Magnetix flooring products, for instance, rely on a safe magnetic force rather than wasteful adhesives for installation. Our Heatstrand system, meanwhile, supplements HVAC systems with energy-efficient, graphene-based, far-infrared radiant heat."

Randy Eilts, Chief Operating Officer of Intelli-Force Technology, said the custom-designed financial support provided by Decathlon Capital Partners is structured to meet the needs of the fast-growing company as it addresses demand from clients in sectors that range from data centers and hotels to office towers, senior living facilities and healthcare.

"This investment provides flexible amortization and carries no cost for undrawn capital," Eilts said.

Equally important, Eilts said, the growth-capital package doesn't result in any dilution of the interests of existing shareholders. It also doesn't require any governance changes or loss of management control.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Intelli-Force Technology successfully addresses several concerns that face the building industry. "The company's innovative products meet strict new requirements for safety and sustainability, reduce the amount of construction materials in the world's landfills and help overcome the challenges of a shrinking workforce," Borchers said. "Intelli-Force Technology is well-positioned to build on its growth as a provider of innovative and sustainable construction components."

About Intelli-Force Technology

Intelli-Force Technology brings science and innovation to construction products that deliver sustainable, net zero carbon target environments. Our people-centric, sustainable and flexible products bring down the cost of replacement, repurposing and upgrading — all while improving the interior environment. Our collaboration with the design and engineering communities is the foundation of our innovation efforts, creating new products to fulfill the needs of today and tomorrow. Learn more at https://intelliforcetechnology.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

