Intellias and Zeekr Technology Europe Showcase Next Generation Navigation Experiences for the Digital Cockpit at CES 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its participation at CES 2025, Intellias, a leading software engineering partner to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 solution providers, will present a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) navigation solution jointly developed by Intellias and Zeekr Technology Europe, the European research and development center of Zeekr, a Global premium electric mobility brand.

In 2024, Intellias and Zeekr announced a multi-year innovation partnership to deliver highly immersive navigation and driver assistance solutions. At the Intellias Booth 5875 in the LVCC West Hall, attendees will have the chance to experience a hands-on demonstration of a cutting-edge fully functional navigation app developed by Intellias R&D team to enhance the EV driving experience for Zeekr's customers. This navigation solution ensures a seamless app-to-car integration and is set to be installed into electric vehicles by early 2025, empowering drivers with intuitive features for convenient usage of electric vehicles.

"We're excited to show our navigation solutions together with Intellias at CES. This is just the beginning of a collaboration where, together with the Intellias team, Zeekr will set new standards in intelligent, connected mobility by delivering to customers a seamless, unified and personal digital experience across all vehicle touchpoints."

William Huang, Chief Digital Officer at Zeekr Technology Europe

The jointly developed navigation app is a key solution delivered by Intellias through its newly established Eastern European R&D lab in Krakow for Zeekr Technology Europe. The unique system solution includes interactive touchscreens, offering full access to the real-time navigation features integrated in the latest Zeekr EVs. At CES 2025, the two companies will showcase user-centric features of the navigation app, including online EV routing, active vehicle guidance, online search, enhanced driver efficiency, and a seamless user experience.

Zeekr will also have a nearby booth, LVCC West Hall 5640, with the Intellias team, allowing visitors to engage with two companies and explore the breathtaking navigation solutions along with other innovations in the automotive industry.

"Our joint participation at CES 2025 is aimed to showcase the advanced navigation solution together with Zeekr Technology Europe. We're excited to stand side-by-side with Zeekr Technology Europe to highlight how collaboration between leading innovators can deliver cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions, reflecting our shared vision for a more efficient, sustainable, and connected future in the automotive industry."

Oleksandr Odukha, Senior VP Delivery, Head of Segment Mobility at Intellias

With this user-centric navigation solution, Intellias demonstrates its expertise in software development for automotive and eMobility, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering engineering excellence tailored to the specific needs of automotive manufacturers. Intellias and Zeekr Technology Europe invite CES 2025 attendees to visit Booth 5875, LVCC West Hall, for a presentation of the breakthrough navigation app and engaging discussions on the future of mobility, focusing on customer-centric innovation.

