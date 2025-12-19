Intellias to Showcase AI-Powered Mobility & Software-Defined Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

The company will present its AI-Enabled Engineering Maturity Model, chip-to-cloud Automotive Technology Platform, and partner-driven solutions designed to accelerate the future of intelligent mobility

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, will participate in CES 2026, taking place on January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. This year, Intellias welcomes attendees to its Meeting Space #3377 in the LVCC West Hall, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Area, where the company will present next-generation solutions shaping the future of software-defined mobility.

Yuri Shvalik, Senior Director, Head of Mobility Solutions at Intellias At CES, the Intellias modular chip-to-cloud Automotive Technology Platform IntelliKit will offer a multitude of new capabilities.

The centerpiece of space will be Intellias' live demonstration of the IntelliKit, the company's modular chip-to-cloud Automotive Technology Platform. Built on a real-vehicle E/E architecture, the IntelliKit showcases next-generation IVI features, high-quality 3D instrument clusters, seamless OTA updates, cloud connectivity, and AI-enabled driving scenarios. The platform highlights Intellias' end-to-end engineering expertise and its ability to support modern, flexible, and scalable vehicle architectures.

The CES 2026 version of the IntelliKit introduces the following new capabilities:

Natural and conversational interactions with a context-aware GenAI Voice Assistant powered by SoundHound AI that understands intent and delivers personalized responses to drivers.





Computer vision features based on YOLO v12 for real-time object detection and tracking on QNX RTOS, combined with OpenCV integration for AI object recognition inside AAOS, providing enhanced situational awareness and safety.





Seamless integration of Rust-based components into the AUTOSAR Classic environment via the Intellias ECU Kit, fully assessed for ASPICE CL2, Functional Safety, and Cybersecurity compliance to ensure production-ready performance and reliability.





A customizable digital ecosystem combining an OEM AppStore, seamless OTA software updates, an Unreal Engine–based instrument cluster, and VicOne cybersecurity integration to enable personalized services, continuous updates, immersive in-vehicle experiences, and enhanced cockpit protection.

These innovations demonstrate how AI-driven technologies, flexible automotive platforms, and chip-to-cloud engineering expertise empower OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to accelerate digital transformation and deliver customer-centric, intelligent vehicle experiences. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore practical use cases, production-ready demos, and best practices drawn from Intellias' extensive mobility engineering portfolio.

As part of its presence at CES, Intellias will present its vision for AI-enabled engineering. Artificial Intelligence is a foundational element across the company's development processes, and Intellias will share its AI-Enabled Engineering Maturity Model with attendees. This is a framework that maps the evolution from traditional workflows to fully orchestrated AI-driven engineering. It outlines four main levels: Traditional Engineering, AI as an Assistant, AI as a Collaborator, and AI as an Orchestrator, providing organizations with a clear path for adopting AI at scale. During CES, Intellias experts will discuss how this model helps automotive and mobility players accelerate their AI transformation, improve engineering efficiency, and achieve measurable goals in product quality and innovation speed.

"For us at Intellias, CES is the perfect place to demonstrate how AI is reshaping mobility through our own journey. We're excited to share our AI maturity framework and Automotive Technology Platform that empower clients to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation across software-defined mobility." Yuriy Shvalik, Senior Director, Head of Mobility Solutions at Intellias

Throughout the event, Intellias will also showcase solutions together with technology partners, demonstrating the company's wide partner ecosystem and deep expertise in automotive software development, navigation, embedded engineering, connectivity, and eMobility. Attendees are invited to visit Meeting Space #3377 in the LVCC West Hall, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, to explore the IntelliKit firsthand and engage in discussions about the future of AI-driven and software-defined mobility.

