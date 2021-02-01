Intellibed Expands Retail Footprint Through Partnerships with Furnitureland South and Mathis Brothers

"It's an exciting time for Intellibed—we are expanding our retail footprint faster now than at any point in our company's history," said Colin House, CEO of Intellibed. "Both retailers and consumers want differentiated sleep technology that provides real holistic benefits. With an overall 4.6 star average customer rating and throngs of user testimonials, Intellibed has amassed legions of fans meaning increased customer satisfaction levels and reduced returns—a win-win for retailers and consumers alike."

Furnitureland South recently reimagined their Sleepland Gallery, an innovative in-store experience featuring over 100 mattresses from the industry's top manufacturers. Intellibed's Gel Matrix® mattresses and Sleep Genius™ Smart Base became the focal point of the retail floor, standing out as one of the most tech-driven mattress displays on the market coupled with incredible lighting, colors, and imagery.

"While revamping our entire Sleepland gallery, we knew we needed a technology story, as well as a high-end mattress program that drives value," said Becky Greene, Executive Director of Merchandising, Furnitureland South. "We found both with Intellibed."

What makes the Intellibed mattress lineup so different is the Gel Matrix®, which provides a sleep surface that is both firm and soft at the same time. We need to sleep on a firm mattress so that our spine can stay in proper alignment, but we also need to have it be soft to provide pressure relief for our hips and shoulders. Gel Matrix is the only technology that provides both. Features like these, along with the prospect of increased conversion rates, are what motivated Mathis Brothers to partner with the sleep innovator to broaden their range of quality sleep options.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Intellibed with their Gel Matrix® to our bedding lineup," said Kerry Tramel, President of Mathis Brothers' Lady Americana manufacturing arm.

"Their unique value proposition of being 'firm and soft at the same time' as well as their innovative Gel Matrix® support layer, complements and rounds out our entire bedding department and ensures our customers have the best choices available."

You may view Intellibed products at Furnitureland South here and at Mathis Brothers here. To learn more about Intellibed, please visit Intellibed.com .

About Intellibed

Intellibed is a trusted category leader, providing scientifically-engineered products proven to help people achieve a better night's sleep. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Intellibed partners with mattress retailers across North America, transforming the sleep retail experience with their premium Gel Matrix® mattress and Smart Base technology. For more information, visit Intellibed.com .

About Mathis Brothers

Mathis Brothers is one of the largest independent furniture retailers in America. Mathis Brothers offers more than 10,000 separate items, including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining sets, dining room furniture, mattresses, and much more from top brand names. Mathis Brothers core principles have always been to offer the biggest selection in the state, prices no other dealer can match, backed by the strongest guarantees and best customer service in the industry, because a satisfied customer is and always has been our most important product. For more information, please visit MathisBrothers.com.

About Furnitureland South

With 1.3 million square feet, Furnitureland South is the single largest furniture store in the world. Located in Jamestown, NC, Furnitureland South has been in business since 1969, and partners with over 1,000 of the world's finest furniture and accessory manufacturers to offer the highest quality products with an exclusive low-price guarantee. Furnitureland South works with some of the best brands in the industry to create a turnkey experience unlike any other. For more information, visit FurniturelandSouth.com.

SOURCE Intellibed

