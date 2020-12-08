Intellibed Receives Women's Choice Award® for Exceptional Customer Recommendation Rating

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, 92% of Intellibed 's female customers said they would recommend the brand's Gel Matrix® mattresses to their friends and family. This has earned Intellibed the coveted 2021 Women's Choice Award® for their excellent customer recommendation rating.

Intellibed received the honor following survey feedback that nine out of 10 of their female customers highly recommend their coveted Gel Matrix® mattresses. As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty, the Women's Choice Award is a powerful indicator of the brand's commitment to making quality products and to their customers. The Women's Choice Award seal also underscores Intellibed's ability to empower women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families.

"We are honored to receive recognition from the Women's Choice Award," shares Colin House, CEO at Intellibed. "Our revolutionary Gel Matrix® mattresses are scientifically designed for maximum back support, spinal alignment and pressure point relief—key qualities that women have told us they look for in a bed. As a champion for innovation and technology, our mission is to improve the quality of our customers' lives by offering products that promote quality sleep."

A National Sleep Foundation Sleep in America poll revealed that women are more likely than men to have difficulty falling and staying asleep, and experience more daytime sleepiness at least a few times a week. Because of the unique benefits of Gel Matrix®, Intellibed mattresses are both up to three times firmer than memory foam, while helping to relieve pressure points up to 60% better—allowing consumers to get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer. This ends the need for compromise when choosing a mattress with a partner. Gel Matrix® also breathes and sleeps naturally cool all night long, which helps regulate temperature changes. The Gel Matrix® proves that what's inside matters.

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award says, "Today's marketplace is more cluttered than ever, yet women have less time than ever to sift through the saturated online options and store shelves. And with women on a constant hunt to identify the best brands for herself and her family, the Women's Choice Award serves as a trusted endorsement and visual beacon of empowerment, simplifying her choices. When consumers see that other women recommend a brand, through the Women's Choice Award seal, it provides an unparalleled level of trust and validation, putting her mind at ease- and that's priceless."

About Intellibed

Intellibed is a trusted category leader, providing scientifically-engineered products proven to help people achieve a better night's sleep. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Intellibed partners with mattress retailers across North America to bring its premium Gel Matrix® Intellibed Mattresses and Sleep Genius® Smart Base technology to consumers. For more information, visit https://www.intellibed.com .

About WomenCertified Inc.®

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women's Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

