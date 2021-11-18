IntelliClear Selects Refugees International as its 2021 Clarity Trust Recipient

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliClear today announced Refugees International (RI) as the selected 2021 recipient of its annual Clarity Trust donation. Under the yearly program, IntelliClear contributes 1% of its corporate profits to an outstanding charity as part of an on-going corporate commitment to support worldwide communities and charitable activities.

Refugees International

"Global conflicts, sickness, climate change and other dynamics have dramatically increased the scores of the displaced, leaving tens of millions in need of basic necessities and the hope for a better life; Refugees International is committed to helping these individuals, many of which are children," says Alex Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear. "Charity Navigator rates Refugees International four out of four stars for its excellence in operations, ensuring over 84 cents of every dollar donated reaches those in need," adds Eric Shuster, CEO of IntelliClear.

"Today, there are more than 80 million people who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution, the highest number ever on record. With the generous support from IntelliClear's Clarity Trust, Refugees International can continue to investigate the challenges displaced people face, identify solutions, and advocate for change in the halls of power. Together, we are building a more welcoming world for those seeking safety," says Lisa Cantu-Parks, Vice President of Philanthropy at Refugees International.

Past recipients of the IntelliClear Clarity Trust have included the American Refugee Committee, Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, HeartGift, Choice Humanitarian, SOS Children's Villages of Greece, Children's Aid Society of New York, Disabled American Veterans, the Global Orphan Project, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, and Save the Children. IntelliClear encourages companies of all sizes to exercise corporate responsibility in making regular charitable donations to worthy causes to collectively make the world a better place.

About Refugees International (www.refugeesinternational.org)

Refugees International (RI) focuses on the important refugee, displacement, humanitarian, and human rights issues that require urgent attention and action. Our advocates investigate first-hand the challenges displaced people face, create policy solutions, and demand action. Not accepting any form of government or UN funding, RI speaks freely and independently enabling humanitarian groups that respond to refugee and other displacement crises to view RI as a key ally toward delivering immediate relief and lifesaving solutions to refugees.

About IntelliClear (www.intelliclear.com)

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear's mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans. IntelliClear leverages the experiences of seasoned IT and market research professionals, while utilizing its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a broad spectrum of disciplines and geographies.

