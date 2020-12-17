IntelliClear Selects Save the Children as its 2020 Clarity Trust Recipient

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliClear today announced Save the Children as the selected 2020 recipient of its annual Clarity Trust donation. Under the yearly program, IntelliClear contributes 1% of its corporate profits to an outstanding charity as part of an on-going corporate commitment to supporting worldwide communities and charitable activities.

"This year, with the worldwide pandemic, children across the world are suffering the shadows, although media coverage rarely reports COVID 19's impact on children as they deal with ill or distressed parents, less food on the table, virtual school, not seeing friends and family and feeling the uncertainty of societies in isolation," says Eric Shuster, President and CEO of IntelliClear. "Save the Children is making effective and consistent decisions that maximize its positive impact on children in the US and around the globe delivering a variety of services to children in need," adds Alex Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear.

"Save the Children is honored to be IntelliClear's 2020's Clarity Trust recipient. Amid a global pandemic, this year has been incredibly challenging for children around the world and right here in America. With this generous contribution, we can continue to ensure children grow up healthy, educated and safe," said Save the Children's President and CEO Janti Soeripto.

Past recipients of the IntelliClear Clarity Trust have included the American Refugee Committee, Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, HeartGift, Choice Humanitarian, SOS Children's Villages of Greece, Children's Aid Society of New York, Disabled American Veterans, the Global Orphan Project, and the National Alliance for Mental Illness. IntelliClear encourages companies of all sizes to exercise corporate responsibility in making regular charitable donations to worthy causes—it is not hard to do and collectively can make a sizable impact.

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, the nonprofit has changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Save the Children does whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear's mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans. IntelliClear leverages the experiences of seasoned IT and market research professionals, while utilizing its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a broad spectrum of disciplines and geographies.

