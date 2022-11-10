IntelliClear Selects Target Hunger as its 2022 Clarity Trust Recipient

Recipient, founded in 1989, is one of Houston's largest non-profit organizations providing direct food assistance to food insecure children, families, and seniors who face the risk of going hungry.

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliClear today announced Target Hunger as the selected 2022 recipient of its annual Clarity Trust donation. Under the yearly program, IntelliClear contributes 1% of its corporate profits to an outstanding charity as part of an on-going corporate commitment to supporting worldwide communities and charitable activities.

"Hunger, which has never quite disappeared from our communities, is raising its specter again this year due to inflation and energy woes, hence our selection of Target Hunger, a charity unfailingly and admirably in the frontlines of dealing with this very pervasive issue", says Eric Shuster, President and CEO of IntelliClear. "The toll of rising gas and grocery prices highlighted for us the importance of helping those in our community closest to the brink of hunger, and Target Hunger is delivering impressively in that regard," adds Alex Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear.

"Target Hunger is honored to be IntelliClear's 2022's Clarity Trust recipient. Our need for support in the form of donations and volunteers is greater than ever, as various factors have made this year incredibly challenging. With this generous contribution, we can continue to ensure that we can serve and support our communities across the northeast and east parts of the city of Houston," said Target Hunger's CEO Sandra Wicoff.

Past recipients of the IntelliClear Clarity Trust have included Save the Children, the American Refugee Committee, Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, HeartGift, Choice Humanitarian, SOS Children's Villages of Greece, Children's Aid Society of New York, Disabled American Veterans, the Global Orphan Project, and the National Alliance for Mental Illness. IntelliClear encourages companies of all sizes to exercise corporate responsibility in making regular charitable donations to worthy causes—it is not hard to do and collectively can make a sizable impact.

About Target Hunger (www.targethunger.org)

The mission of Target Hunger is to alleviate hunger and its root causes in the northeast/east Houston neighborhoods we serve. Target Hunger is on the front lines of hunger every day through its food distribution system that includes multiple food pantries, educational food fairs, an extensive home delivery program, summer break food programs for children, mobile distribution sites, a growing community partner program, emergency food assistance, and two gardens.

About IntelliClear (www.intelliclear.com)

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear's mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans. IntelliClear leverages the experiences of seasoned IT and market research professionals, while utilizing its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a broad spectrum of disciplines and geographies.

Editorial Contact:

Alex Kalamarides

(512) 862-3083

[email protected]

SOURCE Intelliclear Inc.