Intellicure partners with Smith+Nephew to Deliver In-chart Ordering of RENASYS* GO Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicure, a pioneering wound care electronic health record (EHR) company, has announced a partnership with Smith+Nephew, to allow for in–chart ordering of its RENASYS GO system using Intellicure's durable medical equipment (DME) tool called OrderTrak.

The partnership gives wound clinics a time–efficient, reimbursement–optimizing method for ordering the at–home NPWT system, delivering positive outcomes for patients in a timely, hassle–free manner.

"We believe in offering only the highest quality wound care equipment via the OrderTrak tool," said Matt Pine, Chief Operating Officer of Intellicure. "Smith+Nephew's supreme focus on positive wound outcomes make them a great partner."

According to its users, Intellicure's OrderTrak tool reduces clinicians' time spent on administrative tasks by more than 45 minutes a day. OrderTrak automatically generates robust supporting documentation for DME orders and sends those orders directly to DME suppliers. Payers receiving documentation generated by Intellicure typically authorize the order payment quicker than DME orders made outside of Intellicure, which means the patient receives their at–home treatment equipment, like the RENASYS GO System, in a timely fashion with minimal hassle and out–of–pocket expense.

"Intellicure's impressive wound care software aligns with Smith+Nephew's desire to deliver streamlined medical solutions that produce positive patient outcomes," said Ryan Frank, VP US Wound Marketing at Smith+Nephew.

Intellicure's OrderTrak tool is included free of charge to all Intellicure customers. As the physician visits with a patient and works in their chart, options for DME orders are presented based on the patient's diagnosis, demographics, insurance, and more. All the physician does is click on the supplies the patient needs, verifies the order details with the patient, and signs off right there in the chart. The documentation for the order is automatically written and sent to the DME provider.

The patient's order arrives at their door and the physician receives a notification that the order was delivered. It all happens automatically with a couple of clicks.

The RENASYS GO System is now included as a DME option within Intellicure's OrderTrak module and orders of the leading negative pressure wound therapy system will be fulfilled by Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

