Intellicure Releases Wound Care App for Hospital EHRs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A game-changing wound care app is now available for wound centers using their hospital's EHR.

For more than 20 years, Intellicure's award-winning wound care EHR has improved clinical workflows and wound center revenues while eliminating compliance risks with its "faster wound charting" approach. Now, Intellicure has brought the core of its EHR—its wound care charting module—into the world of interoperability by leveraging FHIR (HL7's latest standard) with a SMART app inside of a hospital's EHR system.

"Improving the lives of patients by changing the way health care is practiced has been at the forefront of Intellicure's mission since we formed the company," said David Walker, CEO of Intellicure. "Our SMART app is the first of its kind and patients will have better outcomes as a result."

Outpatient wound centers struggle to find simple, yet effective ways to document wound care in alignment with CMS policies. Oftentimes, the wound center must use the hospital's EHR, which is generally not designed to handle complex wound patients. Intellicure's app allows clinicians to work in one system, while accessing tools that facilitate faster charting, better workflow, and increased profitability.

Intellicure's app bridges the technology gap between the wound center and the hospital, leading to higher revenue, increased patient volume, and faster charting. Perhaps most importantly, the app helps physicians improve healing rates by as much as 10% using Intellicure's Clinical Decision Support engines, incorporating data from millions of wounds to build best practice and treatment suggestions.

Additionally, Intellicure's app is the only wound documentation software that integrates CMS-recognized quality measures from the US Wound Registry, helping physicians achieve the highest quality scores nationally, and benchmarking those scores against peers.

"Wound practitioners get frustrated because they don't have the technology needed to provide their patients the best outcomes," said Dr. Caroline Fife, Medical Director at St. Luke's The Woodlands and CMO of Intellicure. "With Intellicure's app, physicians can access the tools they need from any EHR."

Visit Intellicure.com/app to learn more.

About Intellicure

Intellicure is the premier wound care software used by America's advanced wound centers. Intellicure customers enjoy clean clinical workflow, proven regulatory compliance, unparalleled reimbursement rates, and are recognized by CMS as the leaders in quality patient care.

SOURCE Intellicure

Related Links

intellicure.com

