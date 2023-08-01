Intellicus & Servigistics Celebrate 15-Year Strategic Partnership

Intellicus Technologies

01 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Together, these technology companies on the cutting edge of innovation optimize service parts supply chains of 150+ OEMs. 

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus, a leading data analytics company, and Servigistics achieved the significant milestone of completing 15 years as strategic partners in the service parts management domain. Together, they have revolutionized how leading global manufacturers gain valuable insights from data and make informed decisions. 

Intellicus & Servigistics
Servigistics, a PTC technology, is a cutting-edge service parts supply chain optimization platform. The market leader gives an AI-based system to global manufacturing giants that ensures the timely availability of critical components to their customers. Intellicus supports Servigistics with enhanced analytical capabilities. The platform delivers enhanced analytics capabilities to customers dealing with increasing data volumes, escalating analytics costs and underperforming BI tools. Its interactive dashboards, self-serve analytics and intuitive visualizations simplify data consumption to reinforce a data-driven culture through enterprises.    

Speaking about the long-standing and successful collaboration, Rajesh Murthy, COO, Intellicus Technologies, said, "Our partnership with PTC Servigistics brings high-tech analytics and prediction algorithms together to fine-tune parts planning. Intellicus focuses on the advancement of data visualization techniques and high-speed analytics. We enable Servigistics product managers to add new analytical modules quickly and allow customers to perform ad-hoc analysis from a 360-degree perspective."  

Intellicus-enabled advanced visualizations and analysis helped many Servigistics clients like Hitachi Vantara gain invaluable insights into service parts management processes and optimize inventory levels, enhance service levels and deliver exceptional customer experiences.  

Vivek Dube, VP, Servigistics R&D, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, saying, "We are delighted with the years of partnership with Intellicus for our Service Parts Management, Service Parts Pricing and Performance Analytics and Intelligence solutions. Intellicus has proven to be a powerful tool that enables us to provide our customers with cutting-edge analytics and reporting capabilities. This integration has strengthened our existing offerings and allowed our R&D team to accelerate innovation to deliver greater value to our customers."  

About Intellicus  

Intellicus is a BI & data analytics platform that empowers enterprises with insights they can trust for data-driven decisions.  

About Servigistics  

Servigistics is the industry-leading service parts optimization solution using advanced data science to solve the most complex service supply chain challenges. With Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge algorithms, Servigistics empowers organizations to achieve maximum service levels, equipment uptime and customer satisfaction at minimal costs. 

