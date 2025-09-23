IntelliDyne, LLC Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a market-leading Government Information Technology firm, announced today that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This accomplishment demonstrates the company's commitment to robust cybersecurity and its dedication to protecting sensitive government information.

The CMMC Level 2 assessment was conducted by an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Digital Beachhead, and involved a rigorous evaluation of IntelliDyne's policies, procedures, and technical controls. The certification covers all systems and processes that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), ensuring the company meets the stringent requirements for protecting and safeguarding CUI that is shared by the Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for IntelliDyne and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Derrick Weaver, CISO of IntelliDyne. "This certification not only validates our strong cybersecurity posture but also reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner to the Department of Defense. We understand the critical importance of protecting CUI, and this achievement demonstrates our unwavering resolve to meet and exceed those expectations."

CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Developed by the DoD, the program is designed to ensure that contractors handling sensitive government information maintain the appropriate levels of cybersecurity maturity. CMMC Level 2 specifically maps to the 110 security requirements outlined in NIST SP 800-171, requiring organizations to demonstrate and document robust practices to protect information from cyber threats.

For government clients, IntelliDyne's achievement of CMMC Level 2 provides the assurance that their mission-critical information is managed in compliance with the highest security standards. By demonstrating verified adherence to these strict requirements, IntelliDyne reduces risk for its partners, strengthens trust with defense stakeholders, and enables continued eligibility for DoD contracts that mandate certified cybersecurity compliance.

As cyber threats continue to grow more sophisticated, CMMC certification is a critical differentiator for contractors seeking to demonstrate accountability, transparency, and resilience in protecting government systems and data. With its newly achieved CMMC Level 2 certification, IntelliDyne is positioned ahead of the curve as the Department of Defense's CMMC acquisition rule takes effect in November 2025 and requirements begin appearing in solicitations through a phased rollout. This milestone ensures IntelliDyne is fully prepared to compete for, and support, upcoming contracts where verified cybersecurity practices are mandatory.

Ted Moroney, EVP/GM of IntelliDyne, added, "Currently, less than 0.5% of contractors in the Defense Industrial Base have achieved this certification, showing that IntelliDyne continues to lead by example."

For more information about CMMC, visit https://dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC .

About IntelliDyne, LLC

IntelliDyne has proudly served as a trusted advisor to our clients for over 25 years. We are a market-leading Government Information Technology Organization that provides high-end strategy and technology consulting enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. Our team manages public sector and commercial programs that deliver higher operational efficiency, measurable value, and lasting impact to our clients. Our expertise includes advising, developing, and executing effective solutions in: IT Infrastructure Management, Data Automation, AI/ML, Cybersecurity & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. We are committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions that meet our clients' unique needs and exceed their expectations. Learn more at www.intellidyne-llc.com

