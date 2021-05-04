intelliflo Introduces intelliflo assist and intelliflo managed: Configurable, Outsourced Middle and Back Office Solutions for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs)

Our goal is to provide advisors with elite service, more time and expertise in a configurable, cost-effective package. Tweet this

Both solutions are delivered on top of intelliflo's turnkey technology platform. intelliflo – the collection of five leading technology firms brought together in March 2021 – powers the financial advisory experience for over 2,500 advisory firms globally.

"RIAs and independent advisors possess a unique vision and entrepreneurial spirit. All too often, that passion goes unrewarded thanks to the technology and service providers that consciously under-service them," says Jennifer Valdez, president, Americas for intelliflo. "Our outsourced solutions are provided with exceptional service by deeply experienced professionals who have one goal in mind: helping the advisor grow and succeed."

intelliflo assist is a suite of configurable outsourced services that includes:

Investment proposals

Goal planning

Risk tolerance and solution mapping

Fully digital onboarding

Custodian access and management

Client money movement

Billing and fee management

Client invoicing

Portfolio accounting and reporting

Client, advisor and home office dashboards

intelliflo managed is a comprehensive solution that includes all intelliflo assist services plus outsourced investment management services:

Model and platform management

Pre- and post-trade compliance

Daily monitoring

Portfolio rebalancing

Tax efficiency capabilities*

Overlay management

"Our goal is to provide advisors with a few primary differentiators when compared to TAMPs and other providers: elite service, more time and deep expertise – all in a configurable, cost-effective package," says Clifford Schoeman, head of portfolio services for intelliflo. "Personalized outsourced services delivered on top of a best-in-class tech stack shouldn't be such an elusive solution for RIAs."

For more information about intelliflo assist and intelliflo managed, please call 800-607-3340, visit intelliflo.com/us or email [email protected].

* intelliflo does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Intelliflo Advisers Inc., (the legal entity we operate under and formerly known as Jemstep, Inc.) has been an SEC registered RIA since 2008.

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology which powers the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion advised across our platforms as of Q1 2021.

