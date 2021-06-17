Intellifluence, Largest Warm Influencer Network, Launches iOS Influencer App

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after creating what has become the largest warm contact influencer network with over 140,000 creators Intellifluence has begun its mobile release cycle with an iOS app specific for influencers looking to work with brands of all sizes. Historically known as a web app, this development indicates Intellifluence is eyeing an increasingly mobile future.

Intellifluence iOS influencer app

"The reality is we're approaching a super majority of our influencers interacting with the web interface via their mobile devices per our analytics," said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "While the web app is mobile responsive natively due to how we created it, the experience for influencers over this release on the Apple app store and upcoming Android play store release are light years better not just for ease of use but also for helping the influencer stay engaged in the transactions they care about."

Intellifluence's unique approach with a warm contact network allows the platform to act as a dual sided marketplace, with all communication and transactions occurring on platform.

"As brands and agencies have begun to test out influencer marketing concepts they inevitably run into the cold versus warm outreach issue. Some of our competitors using the cold model can boast lists of millions of people, but most influencers don't even know they're on those lists, and the contact details aren't always accurate. This leads to frustration," Sinkwitz continued. "Since we have built a true platform where brands and influencers can have an ongoing dialogue and work with each other on a campaign basis, some brands leave those cold networks for us so they can be ensured to work with people that actually want to do influence work and have up-to-date accurate rates and interests."

The iOS app will help Intellifluence brands by increasing influencer engagement via in-app and mobile push notifications, an additional contact on top of the current email and web push notifications. This fascilitation is expected to compress turnaround times, a benefit for all parties on the platform.

Moving forward, Intellifluence intends to release a similar Android app to accommodate the growing base of its influencers requesting a similar mobile experience.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 140,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

