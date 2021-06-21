Intellifluence Launches Android App Completing Mobile Push

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its recent release for the Apple iOS ecosystem, Intellifluence announced the release of its corresponding app for the Android play store. The release marks the next step in company's five year history of transforming from the largest warm contact influencer network with over 140,000 creators to the largest influencer platform marketplace.

Intellifluence Influencer App for Google Play Store

"We're pleased that the mobile development was as smooth as it was," said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "As I explained with our iOS release, our Laravel web app was mobile responsive natively but apps specific for Apple and now Android are simply a very different user experience. There's no more pinching the screen, trying to scroll on screens where a scroll could have been eliminated. It's all very clean and usable, which we know influencers have been asking us for. We listened."

Intellifluence combines their unique approach as a large warm contact network that allows the platform to act as a dual sided marketplace with extreme usability to ensure transaction volume can accelerate with few impediments.

"It's been interesting to watch how much influencers opt to interact via their phones, especially Millenial and Gen Z," Sinkwitz continued. "When we started Intellifluence five years ago the mobile usage was there, but not dominant. It's since flipped and we don't have a day pass without someone on the network requesting a mobile app to make their life easier. The support team will be a lot happier being able to pass on the positive news on those future support tickets."

The Android app will allow Intellifluence brands to be in closer contact with influencers due to the increased contact preference types influencers are expected to opt for. The velocity of transactions increasing with campaign time compression allows for more work to be accomplished in less time.

Moving forward Intellifluence will be releasing a sizable functionality increase for both brands and creators in the Fall of 2021, geared towards new entrants to the world of influencers.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 140,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

Media Contact:



Andrew Evans

855-476-1597

[email protected]

SOURCE Intellifluence