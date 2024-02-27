Intellifluence Launches Granular Drip Pitching

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By popular demand, Intellifluence has retrofitted its previous automated influencer pitching process to account for a variety of drip pitching scenarios.

automated influencer marketing pitching drip influencer marketing

"Brands want granularity" said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "In the past we reacted to their feedback in our initial automated pitching solution, because too much time was being wasted manually checking in to see if a pitch had been declined or if the pitching window had expired. When we set it to work as a waterfall mechanism, countless man hours were saved in the process. We're expecting a similar productivity improvement with what we're launching here, as it specifically takes into account direct feedback to our support team, and frankly, some emails and direct messages sent to me personally."

Intellifluence as a large warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and run marketing fulfillment campaigns with influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

"I'm rather curious which options have the greatest adoption," Sinkwitz continued. "We wanted the ability to set multiple types of customization. From a timing perspective a brand could simply pitch influencers manually, or opt for the automated pitching. Within the automated pitching process they can select an immediate setting, which was our historical waterfall 'firehose' method. They could also decide to set pitching requirements based on a per day or per week constraint. Taken further, the per day and per week time period constraints can either be based on a budgetary amount to be pitched or by a certain number of pitches, whichever makes the most sense to a brand. If they want to update the speed or amounts during the course of their campaign based on need, that's also not a problem. The system is smart enough to understand previous commands and can adjust to new settings immediately."

Moving forward Intellifluence intends to educate its base of nearly 30,000 brands on the new drip pitching process, while it seeks to incorporate other areas of productivity improvements to make the platform as easy to use at scale as possible.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 200,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Evans

855-476-1597

373603@email4pr.com

SOURCE Intellifluence