Intellifluence Launches Influencer Offers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better assist the influencer marketing needs of the SMB market, Intellifluence has launched a unique marketplace of influencer created offers geared towards removing the complexity associated with pricing and campaign management. The new marketplace known as Influencer Offers will be accessible through all existing plan subscriptions, including a new influencer offers only free plan.

Influencer offers offer details

"We're turning the influencer industry upside down. In the past 5 years we've received a lot of challenging feedback related to small brands needing pitch pricing guidance on a social platform and product basis, wanting to be able to 'just buy it' when it comes to one-off projects with influencers, and mostly the ability to do that guided work without incurring massive fees" said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "With Influencer Offers by Intellifluence, it's now possible. It's the next step for us in our mission of democratizing influence."

Intellifluence as a large warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and manage the workflow of campaigns with influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

"There will always be a need for campaign management and our more advanced discovery toolset as brands become more accustomed to influencer marketing as a whole," Sinkwitz continued. "However, what we noticed is the influencer world doesn't have a credible option for an influencer-driven marketplace. We're all aware of the various freelancer platforms, but they're not as uniquely suited towards solving both influencers' needs of receiving fee-less compensated work nor do they satisfy a brand's desire to focus on finding quality influencers without having to sift through irrelevant and unverified gig listings."

With Influencer Offers, Intellifluence aims to be the global leader in influencer transactions.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 150,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

