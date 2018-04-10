Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability

FlightSense is a simplified offering of service packages designed to accommodate the individual needs of airlines. With the launch of Ascentia, the latest evolution of the company's PHM offering formerly known as Aircraft Systems Health Management (ASHM), UTC Aerospace Systems is including tiered data-driven insights to all FlightSense customers.

Ascentia utilizes three core data analysis methods to improve aircraft reliability: physics-based modeling, statistical analysis and machine learning. UTC Aerospace Systems' teams of technical specialists apply deep systems expertise to provide predictive maintenance recommendations and preemptive repairs to reduce unscheduled maintenance, reduce service interruptions and optimize shop visits.

"We've developed highly advanced algorithms from the thousands of parameters of data we analyze, that combined with our years of experience and expertise enables operators to reduce costs and improve fleet reliability," said Samir Mehta, President, Aftermarket. "It's our intelligent aircraft ecosystem – the combination of advanced hardware, sensors, components, systems and unique insights – that set us apart in our ability to bring this added value to customers."

FlightSense has three primary service options:

FlightSense Repair, a pay-as-you-go repair option that provides transactional cost predictability

FlightSense Predictable, a repair dollar-per-hour service with predictable costs

FlightSense Available, an asset management dollar-per-hour offering with guaranteed asset availability with minimal upfront investment

Each service offering allows customer to select from three tiers of support – Essential, Expert and Elite – enhancing the service offering with varying degrees of PHM, configuration and performance support.

