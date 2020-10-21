Intelligence, Innovation, Entrepreneurship: CIVC 2020 Around the Corner

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 24, Chongqing International Venture Conference (CIVC) 2020, implemented by IDG World Expo China, will be held at Western (Chongqing) Science City. The event aims at gathering capital power, boosting innovative development, and creating favorable conditions for the construction of a Western (Chongqing) Science City on a high basis and with a high standard.

Under the theme of "Intelligence · Innovation · Entrepreneurship: Explore Western (Chongqing) Science City", CIVC 2020 is organized in the form of opening ceremony and main forum + parallel forums + closed-door meeting + project roadshow and promotion + sideline activities, which features international, professional-based, and industry-oriented. This innovation-focused conference will gather capital leaders, technical experts and scholars, and business pioneers from all over the world. At the meetings, demonstrations, and matchmaking sessions of the event, participants will together enjoy a fintech feast, explore for an overall development plan for VC, and form a development blueprint for the Science City.

A Leading Conference to Explore Global Innovation Trends

Chongqing is accelerating the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and boosting the coordinated development of "one metropolitan area and two township clusters". An important driving factor for the high-quality economic and social development of Chongqing is innovation, which can never be realized without capital support.

In the face of new situations, requirements, and goals, the conference has a global vision, gathers the world's most brilliant minds, and explores global innovation trends. The conference's opening ceremony and main forum and parallel forums on VC, Enterprise Growth Empowered by PE/M&A, Fintech Innovation Investment & Post-investment Enterprises Growth, and Capital + Chengdu-Chongqing New Economy held on October 23 will gather leading officials of relevant ministries and commissions of the state and agencies of Chongqing, delegates from and investors of hi-tech zones and science and technology parks from different places, directors of guiding funds of local governments, executives of listed companies, founders of unicorn and quasi-unicorn enterprises, and economists. They will identify trends of global scientific and technological development and seek new attractive fields for investment. Moreover, they will offer their insights and recommendations for promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and Western (Chongqing) Science City, to support the economic circle in accelerating the building of a VC hub with global influence and to add momentum to the innovative development of Chongqing.

The conference will also gather VC gurus around the globe at the "cloud" forum. In this exploration "on the cloud", they will look for Chongqing's power for innovation of and accumulate energy for Chongqing's scientific and technological innovation. The forum will hold a hundred participants offline and ten thousand guests and viewers online, making a grand scene for innovation power.

A Gathering of Gurus with In-depth Interpretation of Capital Power

As an important part of a multi-layered capital market, VC plays an increasingly vital role in promoting scientific and technological innovation, boosting the structural reform of the supply side, and supporting high-quality economic development.

CIVC 2020 invites representatives of the field of capital, including Hugo Shong, founding chairman of IDG Capital; Haitao Jin, chief managing partner of Qianhai FOF; Michael Yi, co-chief investment officer of Hillhouse Capital; Ruigang Li, founding partner of CMC Capital Group; Zhengdong Ni, chairman and founder of Zero2IPO Group; Wei Li, founding partner and chairman of Green Pine Capital Partners; Hao Chen, president of Legend Capital; Wenzhong Zhang, founder of Wumart Stores, chairman of Dmall, founding chairman of Taikang Group, and angel investor of Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.; Dave Chen, founder, CEO, and managing partner of Oceanpine Capital; and James Shen, vice president of Qualcomm and managing director of Qualcomm Ventures. During the conference, they will have in-depth discussion about the directions of global capital against drastic changes, and make in-depth interpretation and analysis of the VC trends of the next-generation IT, healthcare, high-end equipment manufacturing, and other industries, from the perspectives of policy incentives, economic situations, market demands, and development trends of the industry.

The conference's thematic forums take the dialogue topics of "VC Boosting the Innovative Development of Enterprises", "Capital Advantages Empowering Enterprise Development", "Fintech Innovation Reshaped by New Technologies", "Investment Institutions as Growth Companions of Enterprises", and "Capital + Chengdu-Chongqing New Economy". At these forums, dozens of capital leaders, business elites, and government officials will have in-depth exchanges and interpret how capital power boost the development of regions, industries, and segments.

The closed-door meeting held on October 22, "Seminar on Financial Support for the Construction of Western (Chongqing) Science City", invites capital experts and advisors for a brainstorm on the financial support for the construction of Western (Chongqing) Science City.

A Platform of Chongqing to Gather Funds and Expertise

In recent years, Chongqing has put efforts to support enterprises to offer cloud services, expand, and go public. Specifically, the city has assisted enterprises in accelerating the process of being listed and steadily promote the securitization of the economy. Chongqing saw five new listed companies last year and five new IPO listed companies and two companies approved for IPO, and is likely to see seven by the end of the year. As of this August, Chongqing achieved RMB 21.7 billion of initial and re-financing, ranking No. 1 in west China in financing scale; RMB 171.9 billion of corporate bonds were issued, an increase of 64.7%. In addition, Chongqing has improved its VC system. Under the three major VC guiding funds of seed money, angel, and venture capital, a total of 85 sub-funds have been approved, with a total value of RMB 23.887 billion.

CIVC 2020 will gather globally renowned VC institutions to the on-site roadshow, for the purpose to better attract more financial and technology enterprises and to promote efficient matchmaking between technology and finance and different industries. Enterprises and projects participating the roadshow cover biomedicine, semiconductor, energy, and electronic technology and include Chongqing Zein Pharmaceutical, the world's largest manufacturer of orlistat API; Chongqing Precision Biotech, the CAR-T R & D enterprise with the largest number of R & D lines in China; Chongqing Pingchuang Institute of Semiconductors, which completed China's first semiconductor chip/module packaging line that satisfies the power specifications of automobiles and quality requirements of military products; and OPRO Energy, which manages and controls oil and gas mining production risks with geological, engineering, and production dynamics data. It is hoped that the roadshow promotion can build an effective platform for the matchmaking between Chongqing's leading enterprises and projects and capital.

To better display Chongqing's strengths in innovation and development policies, besides the release of policies for Western (Chongqing) Science City and the official signing of projects, the conference will set up exhibition and promotion platforms such as the exhibition zone for investment institutions, the demonstration and experience zone for enterprises, and the promotion zone for Chongqing's policies. Exhibitors include Terminus Group, China's first company to propose and apply the AIoT technology; Jinvovo Technology, one of China's top 25 blockchain companies; ARchGL Technology (Chongqing), with China's first digital city 3D-Web intelligent imaging technology; and Chongqing Konka Optoelectronic Technology Research Institute, under the innovative operation model of "semiconductor + new consumer electronics + industrial park". It is hoped that the exhibition and demonstration will attract the attention from more investment institutions to support the development of the enterprises, and also the attention from more scientific and technological innovation enterprises and research teams for the application and commercialization of technologies in Chongqing. Chongqing is opening up to gather funds and expertise.

CIVC 2020 is hosted by Western (Chongqing) Science City, co-organized by Chongqing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau, the People's Government of Shapingba District, Chongqing, and Chongqing Yufu Holding Group, and implemented by IDG World Expo China. For more information, please visit https://www.intl-venture.com, or follow the WeChat official accounts of "Chongqing International Venture Conference" and "Chongqing Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone News".

