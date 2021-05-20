IntelligenceBank Launches Upgrades to Its Online Proofing and Approvals

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IntelligenceBank, the leading innovator in digital asset management and marketing operations, announces its upgraded Proofing feature, enabling marketing teams to work more efficiently together by delivering approved marketing assets and projects faster.

IntelligenceBank Proofing is an integrated space to collaborate on marketing assets and campaigns. This new upgrade helps marketing teams deliver approved marketing content faster than ever. It allows users to markup, comment and annotate documents, images and videos within a workflow approval process. It provides cross-departmental teams a central place to give and receive creative, legal and compliance asset feedback with full end-to-end campaign traceability - all in real-time.

"If you are developing content at scale, you need a fast and efficient way to capture feedback, collaborate, manage revisions and importantly, audit changes to your creative content," said Tessa Court, CEO, IntelligenceBank. "With IntelligenceBank Proofing, marketing workflows just got more interactive and dynamic by reducing bottlenecks and increasing speed to market."

The upgraded solution represents yet another initiative from IntelligenceBank to support business productivity and transform today's marketing operations.

According to Tessa Court, CEO IntelligenceBank, "Digital transformation is a priority for not only CMOs today, but the entire C-Suite Management team. We recognize this, and our Proofing upgrade enables our clients to gain greater operational efficiencies within their digital ecosystem to increase their speed to market capabilities."

IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management and marketing operations platform, helping content marketers work better and seamlessly, manage digital assets, creative content approvals and compliance, and creative project management. IntelligenceBank's beautifully designed platform is used by over 400 leading brands with 350,000+ users across the globe.

