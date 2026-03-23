Intelligenome Announces R&D Subaward Agreement with Cornell University to Advance Rapid Point-of-Care Tuberculosis Diagnosis

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligenome, a global leader in CRISPR-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technology, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research and development subaward agreement with Cornell University to support the development of a rapid, low-cost, portable diagnostic solution for tuberculosis (TB). The project is part of an NIH-funded program focused on improving access to innovative technologies for human health.

Under the agreement, Intelligenome will contribute its point-of-care testing (POCT) platform to a program centered on cell-free DNA (cfDNA) TB detection from respiratory and blood samples. The company's work will support advancement of a portable lab-in-tube assay designed to simplify testing and bring rapid, non-sputum based diagnosis closer to patients, particularly in settings where laboratory infrastructure may be limited.

Tuberculosis remains a major global health challenge, and timely diagnosis continues to be a barrier in many regions. Existing TB diagnostic methods often rely on sputum samples and centralized laboratory workflows, which may limit detection and delay treatment. Intelligenome's POCT approach is intended to help address these gaps through a compact, user-friendly system designed for faster and more accessible testing.

The solution under development integrates sample processing with CRISPR-based detection into a streamlined workflow. By supporting testing from both respiratory and blood-based samples, the platform is being developed to expand diagnostic flexibility and enable rapid results in a broader range of care settings.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cornell University on this NIH-supported initiative," said Wilson Zhang, CEO of Intelligenome. "Our focus is to advance a practical point-of-care solution that can make rapid TB testing more accessible, especially in settings where traditional lab infrastructure is not readily available."

The agreement reflects Intelligenome's continued commitment to advancing CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics designed to support faster and more accessible clinical decision-making and broader access to care. The company believes its portable POCT platform has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the next generation of infectious disease testing solutions.

About Intelligenome

Intelligenome is a Houston-based molecular diagnostic solutions provider founded in July 2022. The mission is to advance disease detection and treatment by commercializing the CRISPR detection platform technology. The advanced platform facilitates precise direct measurement and quantification of active disease elements, offering healthcare providers essential insights for treatment monitoring and the optimization of drug efficacy. For more information, please visit: www.intelligenome-us.com

Contact:

Kurt Wehrle

Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances

Mobile: (847)542-1542

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Intelligenome